Check out Glenmuir's 1891 Heritage Collection

Gear

Check out Glenmuir’s 1891 Heritage Collection

By David Cunninghame12 October, 2019
Glenmuir Glenmuir 1891 Heritage Collection Apparel Hats New Gear
Glenmuir 1891

Glenmuir says its almost 130 year of passion, skill and care have gone in to designing and crafting these fine Scottish knits.

Retro yet contemporary, and inspired by Glenmuir's sporting heritage, the limited edition 1891 Heritage Collection has been fashioned using the brand’s signature Touch of Cashmere yarn for a real quality feel.

• Glenmuir’s AW19 Collection offers high performance and luxury

The Collection utilises the “1891” word mark with three gender-neutral styles.

Glenmuir 1891 2

The Collection utilises the “1891” word mark with three gender-neutral styles.

• Glenmuir unveils SS19 collection

The collection includes two chunky knits (MORGAN and SPENCER £80) with intarsia patterns and a luxury jersey sweatshirt (TYLER £70) which are all hand-knitted by craftsmen with stitches linked manually resulting in resilient flat seams.

Glenmuir 1891 3

There is also thermal fleece lined bobble hat that complements the collection.

• Sunderland of Scotland unveils SS19 collection

So if you are in search of something stylish to add to your golfing wardrobe then you might want to head to glenmuir.com to check out the 1891 Heritage Collection for yourself.

