Check out Justin Thomas’ Masters inspired wedges

Justin Thomas enters into Augusta this week with hopes of claiming a second major championship title with the freshest grooves on the property.



Thomas tasked Vokey PGA Tour rep and heir apparent to Bob Vokey, Aaron Dill, with creating these Masters-inspired works of art.



Man... the guy @Vokeywedgerep is a genius!!! Told him I wanted to do a Bob Vokey tribute with his signature and the rest was up to him.. Thank you AD the 🐐 wedge maker for some freshies for week 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/t9kflDjJt5 — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) April 8, 2019

Thomas will have four new Vokey wedges in the bag this week.



Each wedge has been stamped with the Bob Vokey’s signature and Thomas’s name to go along with the other unique, Master’s themed stampings.

On his pitching wedge (or P-DUB) is Thomas’ nickname Radar, the 57˚ has Thomas’s jacket size (which might be needed come Sunday evening), while the 52.5˚shows Thomas’ love for the famed Masters Pimento Cheese sandwich and the meaning of the ‘Brooks Koepka’s M$ney’ stamping on the 60.5˚ is up for debate.



Now Thomas’s wedges won’t be the last pieces of custom-built Masters gear we see this week but they will take some beating.