search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearCheck out Justin Thomas’ Masters inspired wedges

Gear

Check out Justin Thomas’ Masters inspired wedges

By David Cunninghame09 April, 2019
Justin Thomas Aaron Dill Bob Vokey Vokey wedges Vokey SM7 Wedges The Masters
Justin Thomas Wedges

Justin Thomas enters into Augusta this week with hopes of claiming a second major championship title with the freshest grooves on the property.

Thomas tasked Vokey PGA Tour rep and heir apparent to Bob Vokey, Aaron Dill, with creating these Masters-inspired works of art.

• Titleist reveals super-premium CNCPT irons

Thomas will have four new Vokey wedges in the bag this week.

• Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges review

Each wedge has been stamped with the Bob Vokey’s signature and Thomas’s name to go along with the other unique, Master’s themed stampings. 

On his pitching wedge (or P-DUB) is Thomas’ nickname Radar, the 57˚ has Thomas’s jacket size (which might be needed come Sunday evening), while the 52.5˚shows Thomas’ love for the famed Masters Pimento Cheese sandwich and the meaning of the ‘Brooks Koepka’s M$ney’ stamping on the 60.5˚ is up for debate.

Titleist Vokey SM7 gets Slate Blue makeover

Now Thomas’s wedges won’t be the last pieces of custom-built Masters gear we see this week but they will take some beating. 

Related Articles - Justin Thomas

Related Articles - Aaron Dill

Related Articles - Bob Vokey

Related Articles - Vokey wedges

Related Articles - Vokey SM7

Related Articles - Wedges

Related Articles - The Masters

Golf News

Phil weighs in on Tiger's Masters prospects
Meditation, juggling, and no more dairy - How Rory McIlroy is chasing greatness
Brooks Koepka reveals Phil totally ruined his first time at the Masters
Masters 2019: Round 1 & 2 tee times revealed
Bookies face MASSIVE pay-out if Tiger Woods wins Masters

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple tip to help fight your slice
Watch
play button
Use your height to maximum effect
Callaway
play button
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s wise words for ex-pro Steven Rettie
Watch
See all videos right arrow