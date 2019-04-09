Check out Justin Thomas’ Masters inspired wedges

Justin Thomas enters into Augusta this week with hopes of claiming a second major championship title with the freshest grooves on the property.
Thomas tasked Vokey PGA Tour rep and heir apparent to Bob Vokey, Aaron Dill, with creating these Masters-inspired works of art.
• Titleist reveals super-premium CNCPT irons
Man... the guy @Vokeywedgerep is a genius!!! Told him I wanted to do a Bob Vokey tribute with his signature and the rest was up to him.. Thank you AD the 🐐 wedge maker for some freshies for week 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/t9kflDjJt5— Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) April 8, 2019
Thomas will have four new Vokey wedges in the bag this week.
• Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges review
Each wedge has been stamped with the Bob Vokey’s signature and Thomas’s name to go along with the other unique, Master’s themed stampings.
@Titleist@VokeyWedges@JustinThomas34 I love projects like this! pic.twitter.com/qsfS2ZasGF— Aaron Dill (@Vokeywedgerep) April 8, 2019
On his pitching wedge (or P-DUB) is Thomas’ nickname Radar, the 57˚ has Thomas’s jacket size (which might be needed come Sunday evening), while the 52.5˚shows Thomas’ love for the famed Masters Pimento Cheese sandwich and the meaning of the ‘Brooks Koepka’s M$ney’ stamping on the 60.5˚ is up for debate.
• Titleist Vokey SM7 gets Slate Blue makeover
Now Thomas’s wedges won’t be the last pieces of custom-built Masters gear we see this week but they will take some beating.