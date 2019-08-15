Check out Mizuno’s stylish BR-D bags

Mizuno’s latest collection of stand and cart bags tick all of the boxes when it comes to versatility and performance.



The new range showcases a great selection of stylish, functional, durable and practical bags that have been constructed to cater for every type of golfer, no matter how big or small your budget might be.



• Mizuno MP-20 irons – FIRST LOOK!



The Mizuno BR-D2 stand bag is a compact and useful little bag that is ideal for practice, a weekend away or a quick nine holes.



• REVIEW - See what we made of the Mizuno ST190 driver



It’s extremely lightweight and sleek with a 2-way full length divider and 7-inch top with padded cuff.

A mini stand combines with a waterproof underbelly and matching rainhood to keep clubs dry while an apparel pocket, valuables pocket, ball pocket and mesh drinks pouch provide impressive storage for a compact bag.

The BR-D3 stand bag is a more sizeable offering than the BR-D2 yet it remains lightweight, compact and mobile.

No fewer than 8 pockets provide significant storage for almost anything you wish to carry and like the BR-D2 it features double shoulder straps for comfort when carrying and a new climbers style metal accessory clip.

An insulated drinks pocket will help keep liquids cool on warmer days while the lined pouch will protect valuables.

The BR-D4 stand bag goes even further in terms of storage and, because of its versatile base, is equally at home on a trolley as over the shoulders.



• WATCH - Inside the Mizuno Tour Truck



An incredible 12 pockets and compartments will accommodate anything you could ever need on the course, while insulated drinks pouch and climbers style metal clip provide further useful storage options.

The BR-DRI stand bag is a totally waterproof offering with seamless construction to protect your possessions in the worst golfing weather. Mobile and lightweight, with 6 protected pockets and a 1-year waterproof guarantee, this is a high-performance bag that can take anything the elements can throw at it.

Mizuno’s BR-D4C Cart Bag is the brand’s maximum storage cart bag with 12 pockets and compartments. It features a 14-way divider and sizeable 10-inch top. It’s easily moved thanks to grip handles and the cart compatible base ensures it sits solidly on any trolley.



• Mizuno T20 wedges – FIRST LOOK!

The BR-DRI Cart Bag is Mizuno’s totally waterproof cart bag option. It features a seamless construction, plus rainhood to protect your possessions in the worst golfing weather and comes with a 1-year waterproof guarantee.

Available: Now P

rices: BR-D2 Carry - £110, BR-D3 Stand - £170, BR-D4 Stand - £210, BR-D4 Cart - £230, BR-DRI WP Stand - £270, BR-DRI WP Cart - £290