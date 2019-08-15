search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearCheck out Mizuno’s stylish BR-D bags

Gear

Check out Mizuno’s stylish BR-D bags

By David Cunninghame15 August, 2019
Mizuno Mizuno BR-D bags Mizuno bags Bags Cart bags Stand Bags New Gear
Mizuno 2019 Bags

Mizuno’s latest collection of stand and cart bags tick all of the boxes when it comes to versatility and performance.

The new range showcases a great selection of stylish, functional, durable and practical bags that have been constructed to cater for every type of golfer, no matter how big or small your budget might be.

• Mizuno MP-20 irons – FIRST LOOK!

Br D2

The Mizuno BR-D2 stand bag is a compact and useful little bag that is ideal for practice, a weekend away or a quick nine holes.

• REVIEW - See what we made of the Mizuno ST190 driver

It’s extremely lightweight and sleek with a 2-way full length divider and 7-inch top with padded cuff.

A mini stand combines with a waterproof underbelly and matching rainhood to keep clubs dry while an apparel pocket, valuables pocket, ball pocket and mesh drinks pouch provide impressive storage for a compact bag.

Br D3

The BR-D3 stand bag is a more sizeable offering than the BR-D2 yet it remains lightweight, compact and mobile.

No fewer than 8 pockets provide significant storage for almost anything you wish to carry and like the BR-D2 it features double shoulder straps for comfort when carrying and a new climbers style metal accessory clip.

An insulated drinks pocket will help keep liquids cool on warmer days while the lined pouch will protect valuables.

Br D4

The BR-D4 stand bag goes even further in terms of storage and, because of its versatile base, is equally at home on a trolley as over the shoulders.

• WATCH - Inside the Mizuno Tour Truck

An incredible 12 pockets and compartments will accommodate anything you could ever need on the course, while insulated drinks pouch and climbers style metal clip provide further useful storage options.

Br Dri

The BR-DRI stand bag is a totally waterproof offering with seamless construction to protect your possessions in the worst golfing weather. Mobile and lightweight, with 6 protected pockets and a 1-year waterproof guarantee, this is a high-performance bag that can take anything the elements can throw at it.

Br D4 C

Mizuno’s BR-D4C Cart Bag is the brand’s maximum storage cart bag with 12 pockets and compartments. It features a 14-way divider and sizeable 10-inch top. It’s easily moved thanks to grip handles and the cart compatible base ensures it sits solidly on any trolley.

• Mizuno T20 wedges – FIRST LOOK!

Br Dric

The BR-DRI Cart Bag is Mizuno’s totally waterproof cart bag option. It features a seamless construction, plus rainhood to protect your possessions in the worst golfing weather and comes with a 1-year waterproof guarantee.

Available: Now P
rices: BR-D2 Carry - £110, BR-D3 Stand - £170, BR-D4 Stand - £210, BR-D4 Cart - £230, BR-DRI WP Stand - £270, BR-DRI WP Cart - £290

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Mizuno

Related Articles - Bags

Related Articles - Cart bags

Related Articles - Stand Bags

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
TaylorMade
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS!
Titleist
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST 620 MB & CB IRONS!
Titleist
play button
EPIC DISTANCE GAINS! (Epic Mission EP 4)
Epic Mission
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Glasgow golf club to close on SUNDAY!
Glasgow golf club to build flats to make ‘much-needed’ money
"Screw all y'all" - Bryson DeChambeau hits back at 'haters'
Matt Wallace: Caddie breaks silence after split
‘Disrespectful’ – What is Ian Poulter unhappy with?

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Keep your left arm straight
Watch
play button
Commit to each swing
Watch
play button
Keep your height for more consistency
Watch
play button
Get your alignment correct for more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow