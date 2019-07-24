search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearCheck out PowaKaddy’s brilliant free cart bag promotion for summer

Gear

Check out PowaKaddy’s brilliant free cart bag promotion for summer

By David Cunninghame24 July, 2019
PowaKaddy Powakaddy bags PowaKaddy FW7s PowaKaddy FW7s EBS Trolleys Bags
Powa Kaddy Summer 1

PowaKaddy has launched a fantastic cart bag promotion for summer that allows golfers to receive a FREE cart bag when purchasing a new PowaKaddy FW7s or FW7s EBS lithium trolley.

The promotion runs until midnight on 31st August, entitling anyone who buys PowaKaddy’s most premium non-GPS trolley, FW7s, or the FW7s EBS trolley with three levels of progressive breaking, to claim a free PowaKaddy Cart Bag worth up to RRP £179.99, while stocks last.

• PowaKaddy releases most complete 2019 cart bag range

If you are looking for a cost-effective way to upgrade your trolley during the busy summer golf season then this promotion is the perfect solution. 

01 2019 Powa Kaddy Premium Black With Yellow Trim 2

Those who purchase an FW7s or FW7s EBS lithium trolley can choose either a free PowaKaddy Premium Edition Cart Bag, a Deluxe Edition Cart Bag, plus one accessory, or an X-Lite Edition Cart Bag plus two accessories.

• WATCH - PowaKaddy Compact C2i & FW7s GPS review

The best-selling Premium Edition Cart Bag is constructed from the latest lightweight vinyl and PU materials and is available in six eye-catching colours. A new three-handle top enables ease of movement and incorporates a dedicated larger space for putters that have oversized grips.

Powa Kaddy Deluxe 2019

The feature-packed 2019 Deluxe Edition Cart Bag has been transformed with a sleek design, while the new X-Lite Edition is PowaKaddy’s lightest ever model, weighing in at just 1.95kg. 

The accessories included in the promotion are the PowaKaddy Umbrella Holder, Scorecard Holder, Smartphone Holder, Drink Holder, Trolley travel Bag, Umbrella, Rain Cover and Bag Towel.

• PowaKaddy launches Compact C2i GPS trolley

PowaKaddy’s UK sales manager, David Howse, said, “PowaKaddy cart bags are the ideal match for our electric trolleys and the two complement each other perfectly, both in terms of performance and aesthetics.”

Head to powakaddy.com for more details. 

Related Articles - PowaKaddy

Related Articles - Powakaddy bags

Related Articles - PowaKaddy FW7s

Related Articles - Trolleys

Related Articles - Bags

Golf News

Ireland awarded 2026 Ryder Cup
One-legged golfer qualifies for Senior Open
This course is to be named host of 2026 Ryder Cup TODAY!
How good is Brooks Koepka? This stat NAILS it…
WATCH: Sergio throws driver at caddie in tantrum

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
How to improve your ball striking
Watch
play button
Good rhythm is the key to good golf
Callaway
play button
Get more width in your backswing
Watch
play button
Good fundamentals are key to a good golf swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow