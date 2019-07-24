Check out PowaKaddy’s brilliant free cart bag promotion for summer

PowaKaddy has launched a fantastic cart bag promotion for summer that allows golfers to receive a FREE cart bag when purchasing a new PowaKaddy FW7s or FW7s EBS lithium trolley.

The promotion runs until midnight on 31st August, entitling anyone who buys PowaKaddy’s most premium non-GPS trolley, FW7s, or the FW7s EBS trolley with three levels of progressive breaking, to claim a free PowaKaddy Cart Bag worth up to RRP £179.99, while stocks last.

If you are looking for a cost-effective way to upgrade your trolley during the busy summer golf season then this promotion is the perfect solution.

Those who purchase an FW7s or FW7s EBS lithium trolley can choose either a free PowaKaddy Premium Edition Cart Bag, a Deluxe Edition Cart Bag, plus one accessory, or an X-Lite Edition Cart Bag plus two accessories.

The best-selling Premium Edition Cart Bag is constructed from the latest lightweight vinyl and PU materials and is available in six eye-catching colours. A new three-handle top enables ease of movement and incorporates a dedicated larger space for putters that have oversized grips.

The feature-packed 2019 Deluxe Edition Cart Bag has been transformed with a sleek design, while the new X-Lite Edition is PowaKaddy’s lightest ever model, weighing in at just 1.95kg.

The accessories included in the promotion are the PowaKaddy Umbrella Holder, Scorecard Holder, Smartphone Holder, Drink Holder, Trolley travel Bag, Umbrella, Rain Cover and Bag Towel.

PowaKaddy’s UK sales manager, David Howse, said, “PowaKaddy cart bags are the ideal match for our electric trolleys and the two complement each other perfectly, both in terms of performance and aesthetics.”

Head to powakaddy.com for more details.