Check out the affordable laser rangefinder from ZOOM

There’s a new, ‘affordable’ laser rangefinder on the market, the ZOOM Focus X.



Packed with premium features, the Focus X does a good job of holding its own against the very best models on the market, and with a price that puts it firmly in the ‘affordable’ bracket, this innovative addition to the established DMD market could make some serious waves.

Using premium optics, the Focus X has six times magnification, 600m range and continuous flagpole scanning mode to make picking up a target quick and simple.



•FootJoy’s 2020 spikeless range has everything you need

When the target is found the flagpole lock icon appears and the unit’s vibration mode kicks in to confirm that the target is found.

Distances can be displayed in metres or yards, are accurate to +/- 0.5m and are shown in a clear, easy to read format making the Focus X incredibly easy to use.

The eyepiece of the unit is adjustable, bringing the view into focus for a wide variance of eyesight making it perfect for people wearing glasses.

The Focus X further adds to its list of premium features with a Slope adjusted distance option that measures distances adjusted to compensate for the elevation of the target to give you the confidence to nail your approach.



• Shot Scope’s FREE guide to improve your game at home

The Slope feature is simply turned on or off with a button on top of the unit to make it eligible for tournament play.

To keep the Focus X working when you need it, the product features a rechargeable lithium battery with an automatic cut off after 8 seconds of non-use.

The viewfinder includes a low battery indicator to keep the need for a re-charge in sight.

In addition to the long list of premium features, the pocket size Focus X is a stylish, lightweight design that looks fantastic in either white or charcoal and comes with a robust carry case to keep the unit safe and accessible when not in use.



• G710 vs G410 vs i500 – Which PING iron is longest?

But what we’re all interested in now is the price tag.

For all of those brilliant features you will be asked to fork over only £219.99. A pretty good bargain as far as the laser rangefinder market is considered.