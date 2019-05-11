Check out DJ and Xander’s PGA Championship adidas gear

With the second major of the year just around the corner, adidas has announced performance apparel for Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele that they will wear out at Bethpage Black next week.



Coming off a T2 finish at the Masters, world No. 1 Dustin Johnson is looking to go one better in New York.



DJ will wear a mix of heather Ultimate365 polos.

adidas' Ultimate365 Polo line combines four-way stretch, moisture-wicking fabric and UPF50+ sun protection.

He will be wearing the Ultimate365 Heather Blocked Polo in white/grey (Thursday) and the blue/collegiate navy (Saturday).



He’ll follow with the Ultimate365 Heather Polo in true blue (Friday) and dark marine (Sunday).

To finish off the look, DJ will turn to the Ultimate365 3-Stripes Pant in both tapered and non-tapered fits.

Like DJ, Xander is another adidas athlete who is coming off a T-2 finish at the Masters.

He already has four top 10s in just eight major starts and will head to his third PGA Championship in search of a first major title.



Xander will be mixing up his rounds in blue hues of the Ultimate365 Polo. Similar to his apparel at the Masters, Xander will be wearing the Ultimate365 Camo-Embossed Polo in dark marine (Thursday) and collegiate navy (Saturday).

He’ll then wear the climachill Tonal Stripe Polo in true blue (Friday) and collegiate navy (Sunday) to keep him cool on the course. Xander will also be wearing a mix of the Ultimate365 Pant.



Additional info on DJ and Xander’s major apparel can be found here.