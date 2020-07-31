Check out the hands free Motocaddy M7 Remote trolley

Motocaddy's M7 REMOTE trolley is a superb hands-free option for transporting clubs on the golf course.



The M7 REMOTE is the eighth model in this year’s comprehensive compact M-Series range and represents a significant upgrade on the original S7 REMOTE model it replaces.



• Motocaddy unveils world's first touch-screen trolley



This latest hands-free trolley from Motocaddy features an anti-glare LCD screen, plus game-changing remote technological advancements. As with all M-Series models available this year, its integral compact-folding SlimFold system makes it possible to fit into the smallest car boots.

The ‘ergonomic’ remote control handset is extremely easy to use and fully rechargeable – using the trolley’s USB charging port if needed. It can move the trolley forward, left, right and in reverse, with an additional pause and resume feature.



It can also switch readily from remote to manual mode and back again, if the user wants to control it from the handle like a regular trolley. In addition to including Automatic Downhill Control, there is an emergency stop and a new handset lock function – preventing accidental button pushes.



The LCD screen includes an extra battery meter indicating the capacity of the handset, with the handset able to clip onto the trolley frame for convenient access and storage.

Equipped with a wider wheel-base than standard M-Series models, the M7 REMOTE has a handset range of up to 50-metres. A pair of anti-skid rear wheels and an extra (removable) anti-tip wheel at the back ensure optimal stability on all terrains.



• Vice unveils eye-catching Pro Soft Hue golf balls



Powered by a next generation High Power 28.8V system, it has nine speed settings, a speed indicator and battery meter, plus a super-lightweight Lithium battery (IP66 water & dust rating) that can be charged without being removed.



The handle can also be easily adjusted to a range of heights to suit all golfers.

The arrival of the M7 REMOTE trolley follows the recent launch of the M5 GPS, the compact electric trolley with fully integrated GPS built into a super-responsive touchscreen with fingertip control. This flagship model also comes in a Downhill Control version, the M5 GPS DHC.



• FOOTJOY PRO|SL CARBON vs ECCO S-THREE - Are these the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy?



They form part of a transformed M-Series trolley range for 2020, which includes a new look M1 model.

It also comes in a M1 DHC version that takes the impressive features of the M1 and adds Downhill Control, plus an electronic parking brake so there really is a compact Motocaddy trolley for everyone.



Available: Now

Price: £999.99