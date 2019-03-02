Check out the new FootJoy SS19 apparel collection

The #1 shoe & glove brand in golf has launched its most varied and highest-quality performance apparel range to date.



You might have noticed the likes of Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Paul Dunne and Bernd Wiesberger sporting FJ’s stylish Spring/Summer 2019 collection in recent weeks on the European Tour.



The range features four new collections: Nautic, Verso, Ocean, Prosper; each collection offering complementary pieces throughout with unique and stylish colour stories.

It isn’t simply new colours and styles that make this collection so brilliant. The latest performance fabrics and fits ensure you will remain comfortable in a range of weather conditions and unrestricted throughout the swing.



Sitting alongside the four exciting new collections is the extensive Essentials range, specifically designed to effortlessly complement the rest of the SS19 range.

Nautic

Inspired by nautical aesthetics, FJ’s first collection of the 2019 range features the traditional maritime colours red, navy, sky blue and white.



Along with a vast selection of classic and modern polo shirts, the Nautic collection gives you the opportunity to layer-up with complementary Chill-Out Pullovers and Vests.

Verso

A fun and seasonal collection, Verso features aqua, white and black throughout the colour story. Along with polo shirts and layers, each collection also includes complementary caps and the popular braided belts.

Ocean

Ocean is a collection infused with colours inspired by the colours of the sea: Blue Martin, Citrus, White and Twilight. Each of the four collections also coordinate with pieces in the essential range to allow you to easily layer and match complete outfits.

Prosper

The Prosper collection features calm grey tones with splashes of watermelon, notably in the Jersey Knit Track Chillout in White with Heather Grey and Watermelon highlighting the sleeve, zip and collar.

Women’s - GolfLeisure

FootJoy’s women’s golf apparel collection continues to grow. GolfLeisure strives to offer the current season’s blend of on-course performance needs with off-course comfort and styling.



The 2019 range is highlighted by the Micro Interlock Colour Block Polo Shirt, alongside the continuation of the popular Smooth Pique with Pin Dot Print Polo Shirt.

“We’re proud to launch what we believe to be our best-looking range to date with four brand new colour collections and a wide variety of cuts, there is something to appeal to every golfers’ taste,” said Paul O’Hagan, European marketing manager.

He added: “It’s great to hear a lot of positive feedback from our FJ Brand Ambassadors on tour, including Rafa Cabrera-Bello and newly signed stars Paul Dunne and Bernd Wiesberger, who have been looking great in the collection since the start of the year, so we’re excited to see golfers across the country wearing it too."

Available: Now

View the collections in full with prices at FootJoy.co.uk