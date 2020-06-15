Check out the new Odyssey Stroke Lab women’s putters

The #1 putter brand has launched these all-new putters to cater for female golfers seeking the performance and results of Stroke Lab technology.



Odyssey completely changed the game when it introduced its Stroke Lab tech in 2019. This incredible innovation actually helps to improve the tempo and consistency in your stroke, and the performance is nothing short of incredible.

It’s engineered to make you a better putter, club golfers absolutely love it, it’s winning major championships and big events around the world, and it’s helped Odyssey become the #1 Putter on every Tour.

In order to better cater for the needs of female golfers these new models feature smaller lengths and a smaller grip, while a premium silver and navy finish brings a sleek and high contrast look for easy alignment.



Don’t think, however, that those changes to the length and grip are just for the sake of it. No, Odyssey specifically designed them based on extensive player testing to improve your putting performance.

Odyssey has also enhanced the forgiveness and its insert technology, with the proven White Hot Microhinge Insert providing legendary Odyssey feel.

This lineup of putters includes the iconic One, Seven, & 2-Ball shapes that are synonymous with Odyssey.



So if you’re serious about holing more putts and want something that has been specifically engineered for women then you will want to check these short sticks out for yourself.

Available: Now

Price: £239 (2-Ball £269)