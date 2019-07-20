Check out the new PUMA Golf X Collection

Rickie Fowler is well known for his style and flair on the course and this week that has been no different, with the American donning items from PUMA Golf’s new X Collection



The 30-year-old debuted the collection today at Royal Portrush.



Inspired in part by the celebration of Rickie’s 10-year, trend-setting partnership with PUMA, the X Collection celebrates his ability to bring the ‘X-factor’, while highlighting the maturation and elevation of his style over the past decade.

The X Collection fuses progressive design with classic style, finding inspiration from traditional fabrics and patterns, incorporating houndstooth detailing and a navy, green and white colour palette.



The X Collection blends luxury menswear with style elements from PUMA’s rich history, while still delivering modern day performance benefits.

“There are very few golfer and apparel company relationships that have yielded greater impact on the way golfers dress than that of PUMA and Rickie Fowler. From hi-tops and joggers to flat brim caps and untucked shirts, together Rickie and PUMA are setting trends and continuing to make an indelible mark on golf fashion,” said Grant Knudson, Head of Product Creation, PUMA Golf.



He added: “Rickie’s style has evolved over the years, starting various fashionable trends in on course wear by blending influences from streetwear and modern fashion. Today, his style reflects both a maturation in his game and personal confidence, and the X Collection was designed to reflect that transition in an elegant way.”



Here a few highlights from the collection.

Causeway Jacket

The Causeway Jacket honours the styling of classic British outerwear with an antiqued zipper, stylish button closure, hand pockets and a traditional houndstooth pattern. Both wind and water resistant, The Causeway is a great choice for any weather conditions.

Antrim Pant

The Antrim pant is a premium trouser with a refined fit, designed with a polyester-wool blend fabric and subtle houndstooth pattern and premium interior details.



Dunluce ¼ Zip Pullover

The Dunluce gets its name from the course on which the 148th Open Championship is being contested, features a premium Pima Cotton Cashmere blend fabric for the ultimate in soft, luxurious feel.

Donegal Polo

Designed with premium, technical fabric, the polo is designed with a longer four-button placket and front chest pocket that features a discoverable houndstooth accent pattern on the inside, that matches the interior of the neck.

IGNITE PROADAPT X Shoes

Featuring the same comfort and performance-driven construction Rickie Fowler has trusted since the model’s debut earlier this year, the IGNITE PROADAPT X shoes come in a classy Peacoat body with Irish Green and Bright White accents that complete the head-to-toe X Collection look.