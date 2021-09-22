search
Gear

Check out these limited edition adidas Stan Smith shoes

By bunkered.co.uk15 September, 2021
Adidas Golf golf shoes stand smith golf Ryder Cup cows Wisconsin end plastic waste
Stan Smith Golf Limited Edition 1

adidas said they wanted to do 'something different and unexpected' and, well, they have. Looking ahead to next week's Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, the shoe brand has taken inspiration from Wisconsin's dairy industry and created a cow-inspired golf shoe.

Wisconsin’s state slogan is 'America’s Dairyland', earning the designation for being one of the nation’s leading dairy producers. Taking that inspiration forward, they've created a limited-edition Stan Smith Golf shoe that pays tribute to the animals responsible for Wisconsin’s distinctive title: the cows.

A release from adidas states: "The Stan Smith is our classic silhouette that we first brought to golf earlier this year. We’re continuing the tradition with this model, which will feature an all-white upper, a playful spotted cow print on the midsole, and a pop of pink on the outsole. We made special sockliners to continue the spotted-print theme, which include a logo of a fictitious club – 'Dairyland Golf Club' – in honour of this historic locale. As with all of our Stan Smith Golf models, the upper is made in part with recycled materials, all part of our mission as a brand to help END PLASTIC WASTE."

• "It's a bit odd" - Koepka on the Ryder Cup

• Horschel "gutted" not to get call from Stricker

Adidas Stan Hhi 213415

Masun Denison, global footwear director, adidas Golf, added: “Knowing how anticipated this event would be, we wanted to do something different and unexpected. We’ve done a few designs around this competition in the past and thought it would be fun to look at the location as a whole, not just something that focused on the two teams. This idea of America’s Dairyland kept coming back to us, so we decided to have some fun with it.”

Stan Smith Golf Limited Edition 2 Stan Smith Golf Limited Edition 3

The shoe features an adiwear rubber spikeless outsole with traction inspired by the shoe’s original sole design. There's also a die-cut PU sockliner and additional PU cushioning in the midsole to provide golf-specific support in every step. This version is also waterproof (it comes with a one-year warranty) to help keep feet dry “until the cows come home".

• No place for Rose on Ryder Cup team

There are some subtle features included to make these unique, like a special “MOOO” endorsement from the cow’s themselves on the tongue and a shoe bag that carries the spotted-print theme with the brand's END PLASTIC WASTE slogan and 'Dairyland Golf Club' logos.

This version of the Stan Smith Golf will be available in limited quantities at adidas.com, the adidas app, and at select retail partners worldwide beginning Monday, September 20.

RRP: £85

