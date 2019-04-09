search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearCheck out these Masters inspired adidas Crossknit 3.0 shoes

Gear

Check out these Masters inspired adidas Crossknit 3.0 shoes

By David Cunninghame05 April, 2019
adidas Adidas Golf adidas Crossknit 3.0 adidas boost The Masters Shoes New Gear
Adidas Peach 1

With The Masters just around the corner, adidas has introduced a limited-edition version of the popular Crossknit 3.0.

The special design is inspired by the Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwich that’s often enjoyed by many during the month of April inside the gates off Magnolia Lane.

• adidas Golf gives its Ultimate365 polo line a cool upgrade

Just like the cookies on the outside of the sandwich, the rubber outsole and BOOST midsole take on a distinct sugar cookie-like colourway, representing the cookie crust of the ice cream sandwich.

Adidas Peach 2

It wouldn’t be an ice cream sandwich without these sugar cookies, just as the Crossknit 3.0 wouldn’t be the same without BOOST and its incredible cushioning that offers endless energy return.

• adidas Golf introduces new Forgefiber BOA shoes

The upper represents the Georgia Peach Ice Cream portion of the sandwich, with a creme colourway.

Adidas Peach 4

The water-repellant textile upper of the Crossknit 3.0 also features reinforcements on the sides of the shoe for support where golfers need it most. 

• adidas introduces TOUR360 XT & spikeless TOUR360 XT SL

Since you can often find chopped pieces of peach inside the ice cream sandwich, as an added touch, the Crossknit 3.0 features a special sockliner with a design that’s a subtle nod to the fruit found in the ice cream.

Adidas Peach 5

“The menu items found at the year’s first major are talked about almost as much as the holes on the course,” said Masun Denison, global director of footwear, adidas Golf.

He continued, “fans everywhere loved our limited-edition pimento cheese version of the original Crossknit BOOST that we designed in 2017, so we had to whet their appetites once again with another favourite that patrons enjoy.”

The limited-edition Crossknit 3.0 will be on sale on April 8 at adidas.co.uk.

Related Articles - adidas

Related Articles - Adidas Golf

Related Articles - adidas boost

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Shoes

Related Articles - New Gear

Golf News

Phil weighs in on Tiger's Masters prospects
Meditation, juggling, and no more dairy - How Rory McIlroy is chasing greatness
Brooks Koepka reveals Phil totally ruined his first time at the Masters
Masters 2019: Round 1 & 2 tee times revealed
Bookies face MASSIVE pay-out if Tiger Woods wins Masters

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple tip to help fight your slice
Watch
play button
Use your height to maximum effect
Callaway
play button
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s wise words for ex-pro Steven Rettie
Watch
See all videos right arrow