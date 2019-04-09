Check out these Masters inspired adidas Crossknit 3.0 shoes

With The Masters just around the corner, adidas has introduced a limited-edition version of the popular Crossknit 3.0.



The special design is inspired by the Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwich that’s often enjoyed by many during the month of April inside the gates off Magnolia Lane.

Just like the cookies on the outside of the sandwich, the rubber outsole and BOOST midsole take on a distinct sugar cookie-like colourway, representing the cookie crust of the ice cream sandwich.



It wouldn’t be an ice cream sandwich without these sugar cookies, just as the Crossknit 3.0 wouldn’t be the same without BOOST and its incredible cushioning that offers endless energy return.



The upper represents the Georgia Peach Ice Cream portion of the sandwich, with a creme colourway.

The water-repellant textile upper of the Crossknit 3.0 also features reinforcements on the sides of the shoe for support where golfers need it most.

Since you can often find chopped pieces of peach inside the ice cream sandwich, as an added touch, the Crossknit 3.0 features a special sockliner with a design that’s a subtle nod to the fruit found in the ice cream.

“The menu items found at the year’s first major are talked about almost as much as the holes on the course,” said Masun Denison, global director of footwear, adidas Golf.

He continued, “fans everywhere loved our limited-edition pimento cheese version of the original Crossknit BOOST that we designed in 2017, so we had to whet their appetites once again with another favourite that patrons enjoy.”

The limited-edition Crossknit 3.0 will be on sale on April 8 at adidas.co.uk.