Check out Vice Golf’s stylish SHELL Travel Cover

Vice Golf’s new Vice SHELL Travel Cover has been designed to take some the stress away from your next golf holiday.





We all know that manoeuvring your golf clubs through the airport isn’t exactly the most enjoyable experience, nor is the nervousness that comes when making sure your precious clubs have made it off the luggage belt unscathed.

The Vice SHELL Travel Cover is the result of numerous discussions with experts, friends, and golfing holidaymakers.

Together with them, Vice Golf developed a list of demands that its new Travel Cover had to meet.

• Special protection of the club heads and shafts

• Zipper with lock application

• Robust, water-resistant material

• Simple rolling and/or pulling of the Travel Cover over any surface

• Space for a cart or carry bag as well as additional golfing equipment such as shoes and other accessories

The compact, thick padding of the upper third of the Vice SHELL Travel Cover together with a fastening strap in the middle, for stable transport of any golf bag, offers outstanding protection for the clubs in the bag.

Even the most adverse conditions on the airport tarmac are no longer cause for concern. Both zippers can be closed off using the padlock to further reduce the risk of losing small items falling out.

Equipped with 100% water-repellent, tear-proof nylon, water pearls off the cover for great protection in all weather conditions.

With the 6-roller system, you can either transport the cover upright on four rollers or tilt the cover and drag it along using the two larger rollers at the rear.

The grips at the top of the cover and on the sides allow for comfortable transport on any surface and under any situation.

The interior fastening strap of the bag, meanwhile, ensures great stability.

When you’re transporting golf clubs, you usually also carry shoes, rain gear, and further accessories that take up space, also outside the bag.

To save room in your checked or carry-on luggage and securely transport your equipment, you can simply use the exterior pocket and the two interior pockets.

Plus, when you’re not out travelling, you can easily store this cover in an extra bag with a handle and save some storage space.

If you know Vice Golf, you know just how crucial design and style is to the brand.

This new travel cover, with its Black Melange with Neon Lime colour scheme, is, int true Vice style, unabashedly bold.

Available:vicegolf.com

Price: £109.95,