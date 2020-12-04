search
WITB – Full Callaway bag propels Bezuidenhout to home victory

Gear

WITB – Full Callaway bag propels Bezuidenhout to home victory

By David Cunninghame30 November, 2020
WITB Christiaan Bezuidenhout Alfred Dunhill Championship Callaway Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero Callaway MAVRIK Callaway X Forged Callaway Mack Daddy Odyssey FootJoy Premiere Series​
Christiaan Bezuidenhout Witb

Christiaan Bezuidenhout claimed his second European Tour title in commanding fashion at the Alfred Dunhill Championship with the help of a bag packed with Callaway gear and a pair of eye-catching new FootJoy shoes.

The South African displayed his ball-striking prowess with his Callaway X Forged irons, finishing the week ranked second in the greens in regulation stats. 

The 26-year-old also found his magic touch on the greens, ranking third in Strokes Gained: Putting with his Odyssey Works Big T #5 putter.

Off the tee Bezuidenhout wields Callaway’s Epic Flash Sub Zero driver and the accompanying 3-wood that were released at the beginning of 2019.

His hybrid is the brand’s most recent Mavrik Pro model and he has three Mack Daddy Forged wedges in the bag.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout Witb 2

Bezuidenhout was also spotted wearing FootJoy’s newest Premiere Series shoes that will be available in 2021.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout - What's in the bag

Driver: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (8.5˚)
Fairway wood: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (15˚)
Hybrid: Callaway Mavrik Pro (19˚)
Irons: Callaway X Forged 18 (4-PW)
Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (50˚, 54˚, 60˚)
Putter: Odyssey Works Big T #5
Shoes: FootJoy Premiere Series

