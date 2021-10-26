Keep your balls clean this winter

The winter golf season has begun and, with it, comes the perennial issue of muddy golf balls.

To solve this issue, Clean Flight has developed the new ‘must have’ accessory for the winter months.



• The Pro V1 golf balls designed for Trackman

The brand’s personal ball washer is now available to golfers in the UK. It simply clips onto your bag and allows you to get the best performance out of your golf ball on every shot.

The hygienic, personal solution to keeping your golf ball clean on the course provides the convenience of having a ball washer with you whether on the tee, on the green, or, most importantly during winter, when playing from preferred lies.



• £519 vs £150 DRIVER | What's the difference?



Clean Flight is also a more hygienic alternative to communal washers, which can be potential hotspots for germs.

“It really was a product born out of the Covid pandemic, as courses all over the world were removing communal ball washers,” explains founder of Clean Flight Golf, Peter Bohlender.



• Callaway Apex UW - FIRST LOOK!



“That drove our initial sales, but since ball washers have returned to tee boxes, we’ve seen our sales continue to grow in the North American market. Our experience has shown that people prefer not having to share a washer with every golfer on the course. But more importantly they enjoy the convenience having their own unit, available to use whenever the rules allow, and filled with fresh water and our cleaning solution that delivers a clean ball every time.”

The Clean Flight personal ball washer is made of high impact polystyrene and stainless-steel for strength and durability. It features a patent pending variable brush system that oscillates the ball inside the unit while cleaning, delivering a sparklingly clean ball after every use.

All you have to do is simply open the unit, place the ball in the top and plunge the ball as with any on-course washer. Included with each ball washer is a hard-wearing strap with carabiner for attaching to your golf bag and a 30ml bottle of cleaning solution, a few drops of which is enough for a full round.

Bohlender added: “For every time you can’t find a ball washer on the tee, or when you’re faced with licking your thumb and rubbing dirt off your ball on the green; Clean Flight has a clean, hygienic and convenient solution. And with preferred lies just round the corner Clean Flight will provide much needed relief on the fairway when your drive comes down covered in mud.”

More info:cleanflightgolf.com

Price: £35