Clean sweep for Titleist at the Amateur Championship

Titleist has proved its dominance at all levels of the game after securing the #1 position across every major equipment count at this year’s Amateur Championship.



Titleist has been a dominant force on both the European and PGA Tours this season, with numerous clean sweeps of equipment counts across the PGA Tour and often securing the title of the most played driver model (TS3) on the European Tour.

As many of the world’s best amateurs tackled the demanding layout of Portmarnock in Ireland for the 124th Amateur Championship, more players placed their trust in the performance of Titleist products than any other brand.



Titleist was the field favourite in the Golf Ball (79.5%), Driver (36.1%), Fairway (39.2%), Hybrid (48.5%), Iron (42.7%), Wedge (57.1%) and Putter (34.7%) categories.

James Sugrue, the eventual winner of the Championship, also relied on the performance of the Titleist Pro V1, TS3 Fairway, 718 CB irons, SM7 wedges and TS3 Driver - which he put in play only a few days before the tournament started.



Commenting on the win and the decision to change driver before the tournament to the Irish Golf Desk, the new Amateur Champion said, “you have to be straight off the tee here. I got a new driver just on Saturday at the range…Titleist fitted me for a new driver, and it was just way better than my old one. It doesn’t spin the ball half as much and it goes further.”

This equipment count victory at Portmarnock came in the same week where Titleist also dominated the equipment counts at the BMW International Open in Germany on the European Tour.



Titleist was the field favourite in Golf Ball (67.3%), Driver (31.4%), Fairway (31.8%), UT Iron (45.3%), Iron (32.7%) and Wedge (43.2%).

Titleist’s amateur success also follows victories earlier in the year at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and in the Women’s NCAA Division 1 Championship, as the brand strives to offer amateurs the same tour level performance and consistency with every product in its tour-validated line-up.



