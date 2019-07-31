Cleveland CBX 2 – FIRST LOOK!

The CBX 2 wedge has been designed to give you more spin, more control and, most importantly, more forgiveness around the greens.



Two years ago Cleveland introduced its CBX line of wedges that were designed to cater for the vast majority golfers that play cavity back irons.



• Srixon launches new Z-STAR golf balls



Cleveland’s wanted to challenge the traditional, tour inspired wedge design philosophy and give golfers something that would more closely match their game improvement irons.

Like the original CBX, the CBX 2 is a forgiving, cavity back wedge built for the everyday player.

It still, however, features the tour wedge technologies that Cleveland is renowned for and offers additional forgiveness to help you upgrade your short game.

“The short game is critical to playing your best golf, and playing wedges designed for your game – and the shots you like to hit – is key,” said Brian Schielke, Marketing Director at Cleveland Golf.



• Review: Z 785 puts Srixon back in driver spotlight



He added: “That’s why Cleveland CBX 2 wedges were created. They make the short game easier and more forgiving for the majority of golfers out there playing game-improvement equipment.”

The CBX 2 features a new Hollow-Cavity design with a hollow chamber near the heel and a heavy weight placed in the toe.

This unique structure maximizes MOI and perimeter weighting for supreme short game forgiveness, while still maintaining a sleek, attractive profile at address.

Additionally, the CBX 2 offers the latest iteration of Feel Balancing Technology that achieves a new milestone: a toe-biased centre of gravity to help you find the sweetspot more often.

That precisely located CG is combined with a Gelback TPU Insert for vibration reduction, so you can expect a soft, satisfying feel and crisp feedback at impact.

Three distinct sole grind offerings, arranged by loft, deliver more versatility to execute any short game shot.

CBX 2 also features fourth generation Rotex Face Technology that we first saw in the RTX 4 wedges.

• Review: Cleveland RTX 4 wedges are ‘the complete package’

This advanced tech delivers the sharpest Tour Zip Grooves, laser milling and aggressive face milling for maximum spin and short game control.



“It’s remarkable seeing the performance improvements when golfers switch to the extra forgiveness, better sole designs, and overall weighting that blends perfectly with their cavity back irons,” Schielke added.

Cleveland has a long and established reputation for making some of the best wedges in golf and with the CBX 2 we have another excellent offering that is designed to specifically cater for mid to high handicappers that will help improve your short game and hopefully get you shooting some lower scores.



Available: 6 September

Options: V-Shape Sole grind 46°-52°, S-Shape Sole grind 54° & 56°, C-Shape Sole grind 58° & 60°

Price: £119