Cleveland CBX Full-Face wedge – FIRST LOOK!

Cleveland’s latest creation is designed to give those of you who need the most help around the greens added control and versatility when trying to get up-and-down.



With the growth in popularity of high toe wedge designs in recent years, it comes as no surprise to see Cleveland getting in on the action.



• Cleveland RTX ZipCore – FIRST LOOK!

Built with grooves across the entire face, the CBX Full-Face delivers a larger face area and more versatility to make those difficult greenside shots that little bit easier.

Its high toe profile makes it perfect for sliding under the golf ball when you’re trying to pull off a daring flop shot.



• Srixon 2021 Z-STAR & Z-STAR XV - FIRST LOOK!



The CBX Full-Face is a half-cavity design with a cavity near the heel and solid muscle back on the toe, which pushes the centre of gravity away from the heel and closer in line with your strike patterns for improved consistency, forgiveness and feel.

As you would expect from Cleveland, producing maximum spin is a key feature. Rotex Milling, Laser Milling, and Tour Zip grooves extend across the entire face of the wedge to give you more spin and incredible stopping power, even if you miss the sweetspot.



• Srixon ZX4 irons - FIRST LOOK!

Although the CBX Full-Face is optimised for shots with an open clubface, the low, C-shaped sole grind delivers relief from heel to toe so you can close the face down when required and hit those low one-hop-and-stoppers.

“Our new Cleveland CBX Full-Face is a perfect way to complete our wedge line-up,” said Joe Miller, Product Manager at Cleveland Golf Europe.

He continued, “it helps golfers execute the most demanding shots they’ll encounter thanks to a larger striking surface with extended grooves running across the face. It does this while maintaining great feel and the signature forgiveness golfers have come to expect in every Cleveland CBX wedge.”

So if you’re looking to successfully execute those tricky greenside shots, the forgiving and versatile CBX Full-Face should certainly be on your wish list.

Available: 20 March

Price: £139 (Steel shaft), £149 (Graphite shaft)