Cleveland now has a Frontline putter to fit every golfer

Cleveland Golf has expanded its popular Frontline range of putters with six new models, each of which is engineered to help you sink more putts.



Cleveland’s Frontline putters first came on the scene around 18 months ago and marked a huge shift in performance for the brand’s putters.



Cleveland completely reinvented the way it weighted its putters in an attempt to improve your consistency on the greens, especially when your strike misses the middle of the putter face.

Tungsten Forward Weighting, which places two Metal Injection Moulded (MIM) tungsten weights in the face of the putter, completely went against the norms of putter design. It brings the centre of gravity forward as opposed to the more conventional design method of placing weight and the CG toward the rear of the putter head.



The result, according to Cleveland, is that “golfers can enjoy straighter putts with better aim and more consistent distance, even when the sweetspot is missed.”

The new models for 2021 are the Frontline 2.0 Flow Neck, Frontline 8.0 Slant Neck/Single Bend, Frontline 10.5 Slant Neck/Single Bend and Frontline Elevado Plumber’s Neck.



With the addition of these six new models there is now a Frontline putters to fit any stroke and personal preference.

“Cleveland Golf Frontline putters have changed how we think about weighting in putters. Having weight as close to the face surface as possible while maximising MOI, provides the straightest putts on mishits ever measured,” said Joe Miller, Cleveland Golf’s European Product Expert.



He added: “No matter where you hit on the insert, the ball will go straight and the same distance. This line-up, with additional models and builds, provides all options for players to uniquely align at impact, delivering the face on the target line, while making the sweetspot ridiculously large.”

Available: 20 March

Price: £159 (Blade models), £179 (Mallet models)