Cleveland Golf Frontline Putters – FIRST LOOK!

Gear

Cleveland Golf Frontline Putters – FIRST LOOK!

By David Cunninghame05 September, 2019
Cleveland says its new Frontline range of putters will help you hole more putts thanks to a unique engineering process.

With Frontline, the challenge for Cleveland was to create a putter that is powerful enough to counteract miss-hits and yet provide consistently straighter putts.

The foundation of Frontline is Tungsten Forward Weighting, which places two Metal Injection Moulded (MIM) tungsten weights in the face of the putter.

Something we have never seen before.

For decades, most mallets have weights in the rear of the putter to increase stability on off-centre impacts, but this design places the centre of gravity in the back of the putter.

Frontline does the opposite, bringing the centre of gravity forward for more accuracy on the greens.

“We are very excited about Frontline because it is a completely new approach to putter design,” said Jacob Lambeth, Research and Development Engineer at Cleveland Golf.

He added: “By pairing an extreme centre of gravity with an improved speed optimized face, we’ve designed a putter that uniquely maximizes directional and speed consistency. Combined with slick black cosmetics, great shapes and hosel options for different stroke types, Frontline really is the whole package.”

Frontline also features Cleveland’s Speed Optimized Face Technology (SOFT), which regulates ballspeed across the face for consistent distance performance on every putt.

Every model in Frontline features an individualized SOFT pattern to help mitigate speed and distance loss, especially on off-centre strikes.

There are three different mallet options that include Cleveland’s 2135 Technology to help with alignment when standing over that crucial putt.

Finally, two different hosel types to help provide a superior fit: single bend and slant neck.

The single bend option is ideal for straight stroke types, while the slant neck option fits best for those of you with a slight arc stroke.

Available: September 13
Price: £149

