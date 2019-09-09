search
HomeGearCleveland Golf HB Turbo woods – FIRST LOOK!

Gear

Cleveland Golf HB Turbo woods – FIRST LOOK!

By David Cunninghame09 September, 2019
Cleveland Turbo 1

These brand-new drivers and fairway woods from Cleveland Golf have been engineered to help you launch the ball high into the air and straight down the middle of the fairway.

Two years ago we saw Cleveland make a triumphant return to the woods and irons market with the release of its Launcher HB range.

• WATCH - Cleveland Launcher HB woods review

This second generation takes all of its predecessor's best features and turbo charges them to offer a higher launch, more forgiveness and more distance than any previous Cleveland driver or fairway wood.

Cleveland Turbo 2

But how have Cleveland managed to achieve this?

Well, we have a lighter hosel, improved crown design, deeper weighting and a faster clubface.

Cleveland Turbo 4

The Turbocharged Cup Face offers a unique variable thickness pattern that delivers more speed across the entire face.

• Cleveland Golf Frontline Putters – FIRST LOOK!

The Face stretches along the crown and sole, flexing at impact and reflecting that energy back into the ball for increased ball speeds at impact.

Cleveland Turbo 5

The redesigned HiBore Crown, meanwhile, features a prominent step that lowers the centre of gravity, while the Ultralight Hosel is even lighter to remove mass from a poor position.

All of these weight savings allowed the engineers to incorporate the Deep Weighting sole pad.

The result: a centre of gravity that’s 4.4mm deeper and 2.2 mm lower, increasing launch at impact and maximizing distance off the tee.

Cleveland Turbo 7

Launcher HB Turbo also comes standard with the new Miyazaki C. Kua shaft that has been specifically designed to effortlessly give you more speed on every swing.

• Cleveland Golf Huntington Beach SOFT Putters – FIRST LOOK!

The same speed-enhancing technologies that power the Launcher HB Turbo Driver are featured within the Launcher HB Turbo Fairway Woods, delivering more speed and distance off the tee or when going for the green in two.

Cleveland Turbo 6

“The Launcher HB Turbo is engineered to help you hit long, straight drives,” said Jeff Brunski, Vice President of Research and Development at Cleveland Golf.

• Cleveland CBX 2 – FIRST LOOK!

He continued, “we’ve squeezed discretionary weight out of every corner of the club head in order to produce one of the most forgiving drivers we’ve ever made. Authentic technologies such as the Turbocharged Cup Face, the Ultralight Hosel, and a more aerodynamic crown help the Launcher HB Turbo earn its name.”

Available: October 18
Options: Launcher HB Turbo Driver – Standard (9°, 10.5°, 12°) and DRAW (10.5°), Launcher HB Turbo Fairway Woods - 3-wood (15°) and 5-wood (18˚)
Price: Launcher HB Turbo Driver - £309, Launcher HB Turbo Fairways - £199

