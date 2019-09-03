Cleveland Golf Huntington Beach SOFT Putters – FIRST LOOK!

Cleveland Golf says its new Huntington Beach SOFT putters combine science and artistry to deliver superior putting performance.



The hallmark of the new Huntington Beach SOFT putters is Cleveland’s proprietary Speed Optimized Face Technology (SOFT).



SOFT helps regulate ball speed across the face of the putter, meaning, no matter where you strike your putt, you get consistent speed and consistent distance.

A unique aspect of these putters is a custom face-milling pattern for every head shape.



Rather than relying on the same face pattern on every putter shape, Huntington Beach SOFT utilises a gradual face-milling pattern on higher MOI models (mallets), while using a more rapid milling variation on lower MOI models (blades).

“Cleveland Golf putters have always been a great value, but the Huntington Beach SOFT Putter, featuring a speed optimized face and premium finish, takes it to a new level,” said Jeff Brunski, Vice President of Research and Development.

He added: “The Huntington Beach SOFT putter’s speed optimized face is one of the most advanced technologies available to improve putting performance. You’ll make more putts – plain and simple. The fact we’re delivering it at such an aggressive price point makes this one of the best values in the market.”

The diamond-shaped milling pattern on each head softens the feel at impact while increasing friction for a more consistent roll. Each one is crafted from soft 304 Stainless Steel, delivering a better feel and more confidence on the green.



There are six tour-proven models to suit any golfer’s stroke and style but, as is usually the case with Cleveland’s excellent putter offerings, it is the price tag of these new flat sticks that is likely to help peak your interests.

Available: September 13

Price: £109