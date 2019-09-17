search
Cleveland Golf Launcher UHX irons – FIRST LOOK!

Gear

Cleveland Golf Launcher UHX irons – FIRST LOOK!

By David Cunninghame17 September, 2019
Cleveland Golf adopted a completely new design approach and methodology when creating its powerful Launcher UHX irons.

This progressive combo set of hollow and cavity back irons is engineered to boost all aspects of your iron game while out on the golf course.

Launcher UHX incorporates hollow long irons (4-7-irons) for more distance and forgiveness, with lower and deeper weighting compared to traditional cavity back irons.

Meanwhile, the 8-iron through pitching wedge features a cavity back construction, which focuses on precision and control rather than maximising distance. The result: a seamless transition throughout to create one unified iron set.

Furthermore, Launcher UHX feature a high strength, variable steel face insert, incorporated into each long iron, for higher ball speeds across the entire face and more distance on every shot.

The latest iteration of Cleveland’s V-Shaped Sole offers added forgiveness and improved speed retention, while the brand’s proprietary Tour Zip Grooves and enhanced Laser Milling delivers reliable, consistent spin when attacking the pin.

“This combination of cavity back and utility irons into one set offers the perfect blend of distance and accuracy,” said Dustin Brekke, Director of Engineering, Research and Development.

He continued, “a new variable face pattern delivers more distance due to hotter faces with better mass distribution.”

Launcher UHX Utility Irons will also be available as individual clubs for sale to add forgiveness to any iron set.

Offered in 3, 4, and 5-iron lofts, Launcher UHX Utility Irons deliver the distance and forgiveness of a hybrid in an iron-like address profile.

Available: October 18
Price: £499 (6/PW steel set), £99 (individual steel), £599 (6/PW graphite set), £120 (individual graphite)

