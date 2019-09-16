Cleveland Golf Launcher HB Turbo irons – FIRST LOOK!

If you are looking for an incredibly easy-to-hit set of irons then you might want to consider the new Launcher HB Turbo irons from Cleveland.



These turbocharged super-game improvement irons have been engineered to deliver maximum forgiveness and an easy-to-hit to profile specifically targeted at players seeking more distance and more accuracy.



By utilising a fully hollow construction, for optimised sole weighting, your iron shots will not only launch launch higher, but thanks to a new high strength, turbocharged face insert, that is thinner and hotter, you can also expect more speed and more distance on every shot.

The redesign HiBore Crown pushes the centre of gravity low and deep within the base of the Launcher HB Turbo Irons.



This placement produces shots that launch off the face and fly high and straight.

Progressive shaping throughout the entire set, meanwhile, maintains forgiveness in the long irons, with compact short irons that provide more control when attacking the pins from short range.



“These irons allow game improvement players the ability to get the ball into the air better than any iron on the market,” said Dustin Brekke, Director of Engineering, Research and Development.

He added: “Now with a thinner, hotter face, the Launcher HB Turbo Irons give you a half club more distance over the previous generation.”

So, are you the kind of player that needs as much help as possible with your iron game?

If so, be sure and check these clubs out for yourself when they hit shelves in October.

Available: October 18

Price: £499 6/PW steel set), £99 (individual steel) £599 (6/PW graphite set, £120 (individual graphite)