The Cleveland Launcher XL irons are fast and forgiving

Cleveland Golf’s new Launcher XL and XL HALO irons have been crafted to deliver increased power, forgiveness and accuracy for the golfers who need it most.

First off let’s delve into the new Launcher XL design. In similar fashion to the Launcher XL metalwoods, these irons deliver a 15% increase in MOI over the previous generation, providing more forgiveness to help you find you target more often.

In fact, with an MOI of 3,081 g-cm2 in the 7-iron, the Launcher XL has the highest MOI ever in a Cleveland Golf game-improvement iron.

The driving force behind the ball speed on offer with these irons is Cleveland Golf’s MainFrame clubface, which harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence to find the optimal shape and weighting for each club face. The variable thickness pattern behind each iron face maximises COR and ball speed for more distance on every strike.



To help balance things, Cleveland developed Action Mass CB to help square up the club face at impact. An 8g weight placed inside the end of the grip delivers better balance for more control without added effort.

Meanwhile, a V-Shaped Sole helps in maintaining speed and power through the turf for a better strike, while loft specific grooves help pull the best performance out of every club.

As if that wasn’t enough to convince you of the brilliant performance of these irons, the XL’s long irons boast a hollow body construction for distance and forgiveness, while cavity back short irons focus on precision when attacking the pin.

If precision is the top priority, Cleveland Golf developed a custom configuration that is a half-inch shorter without counterbalancing in the grip for players seeking maximum control.

Now onto the super game improvement Launcher XL HALO irons.



The foundation of these new irons is the XL Head design, which increases MOI for improved forgiveness and shots that launch high and find their target. In fact, the Launcher XL HALO Irons feature a 17% increase in MOI compared to the previous generation of hybrid-style irons.



For faster shots that travel far, a new MainFrame face harnesseses the power of A.I. to create the optimal club face for these irons.

One of the key goals of this iron is to you develop a better, more consistent strike. Gliderails on the long irons deliver excellent turf interaction, while the mid-to-short irons feature a V-Shaped Sole to cut through the turf more effectively for cleaner contact. Once again Action Mass CB tech helps with control and a half inch shorter, Accuracy Build configuration is available.



The HiBore Crown Step, meanwhile, brings the height of the crown down, dropping the center of gravity and raising your launch in the process.



Whether it's the optimal blend of speed and consistency that the Launcher XL provides, or the unadulterated forgiveness of Launcher XL Halo offers, Cleveland has you covered with its new irons for 2022.



Available: 25 March

Prices: Launcher XL - £499 (6-piece steel set), £599 (6-piece graphite set), Launcher XL HALO - £499 (6-piece steel set), £599 (6-piece graphite set)