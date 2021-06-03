search
Cleveland RTX Full-Face – FIRST LOOK!

Gear

Cleveland RTX Full-Face – FIRST LOOK!

By David Cunninghame03 June, 2021
Cleveland Rtx Full Face 1

With the soaring popularity of high toe, full length groove wedge designs in recent years, it comes as little surprise to see Cleveland getting in on the action with its all-new RTX Full-Face.

Cleveland has brought full-face grooves to its flagship RTX model in order to provide maximum short game versatility for the most demanding short game shots.

Like its more traditional RTX ZipCore counterparts, the foundation of RTX Full-Face is a unique, low-density core that sits at the heart of the wedge.

Cleveland Rtx Full Face 2

ZipCore shifts the centre of gravity, while also boosting High-Low MOI for more stability high and low on the wedge face.

The result according to Cleveland: more impacts on the sweet spot for more consistent spin, distance and feel on every shot.

The RTX Full-Face features UltiZip grooves covering every last millimetre of the clubface for optimal spin performance, while a High-Toe profile allows the club to slide under the ball with confidence.

Although that new profile lets you open the face with confidence, Cleveland made sure to maintain a classic silhouette at address.

Cleveland Rtx Full Face 3

To enhance spin around the greens, the UltiZip Grooves are sharper and deeper than previous designs. They bite harder, channel more debris, and they’re closer together for more groove contact on every shot.

To ensure lasting spin, a new heat treatment process increases the ZipCore’s durability, delivering better performance over a longer period of time.

If you are looking for a wedge design with versatility at its heart, then the RTX Full-Face could be exactly what you’ve been searching for.

Available: June 11
Price: £139 (Tour Satin), £159 (RAW)

