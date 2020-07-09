Cleveland RTX ZipCore – FIRST LOOK!

We all know that Cleveland make some of the best wedges in the game but the all-new RTX ZipCore looks set to take the performance of the brand's wedges to a whole new level.

These new wedges are both radically new and very familiar.

On the inside, its new core is pushing the performance beyond any wedge in Cleveland Golf’s history.



• Cleveland Golf HB Turbo woods – FIRST LOOK!



Yet on the outside, the sleek yet traditional design is familiar and inspires ultimate confidence when you’re faced with the prospect of a tricky up and down.

The RTX ZipCore’s name is derived from its unique, low-density core that sits at the heart of the wedge.

This ZipCore makes you better by shifting the centre of gravity, while also boosting High-Low MOI for more stability high and low on the wedge face.

The result is that ZipCore puts more impacts on the sweet spot for more consistent spin, distance and feel on every shot.

Furthermore, RTX ZipCore features Cleveland’s new UltiZip Grooves.



Compared to previous generations, UltiZip Grooves are 11% sharper and 7.3% deeper, while also being 7.4% closer together for more groove contact area.

• Cleveland Golf Frontline Putters – FIRST LOOK!



What does all of that mean? Well less time shouting at your golf ball to ‘BITE’ or ‘CHECK’ on the green.



A silly amount of spin is generated by these grooves and they do so extremely consistently no matter where you find yourself on the course or the type of conditions you are battling.

Cleveland wedges are famed for their durability and this time around the brand decided to take this to the next level. To preserve the lifespan of the grooves, RTX ZipCore also features a new heat treatment to keep these wedges zipping like crazy round after round.

• Srixon Q-STAR – A softer feeling tour-style golf ball?

There is a plethora of loft options to choose from and a selection of three tour-proven grinds (LOW, MID & FULL) to fit your angle of attack and the type of course conditions you generally face.

“Cleveland wedges are always just beautiful looking clubs, and this one is no different,” said Shane Lowry. “

He continued, “they’re very traditional and I just love them. You need to be able to trust what your wedges are going to do, and RTX ZipCore does everything I need it to do. I couldn’t ask for anything else in a wedge.”

Available: Tour Satin – September (Pre-order 27th July and Black Satin & Tour Rack RAW later in 2020)

Price: Tour Satin & Black Satin £139, Tour Rack (RAW) £159