Cleveland unveils HB SOFT Milled putter lineup

Cleveland Golf has unveiled the HB SOFT Milled, its latest line of putters.

The brand has combined a “premium combination” of features and technologies at an affordable price point.

Every putter is cast in molten steel, before the face and back are precision-milled for performance purposes.

After that, the sole is hand-polished.

The entire range also features Speed Optimised Face Technology (SOFT), alleviating issues with distance control.

Cleveland also offers model-specific milling in order to normalise ball speeds across the entire face, giving pure, consistent roll regardless of the shape.

“The HB SOFT Milled putter line delivers milled precision at a remarkable value,” said Joe Miller, product expert at Cleveland Golf Europe.

“With a variety of head shapes, alignment options, and fitting system to match any stroke type, there is an HB SOFT Milled putter to help upgrade your putting performance.”

The lineup features ten shapes, with something to suit every stroke type.

The range includes three key technologies:

- Milled putter heads are cast, then CNC milled for precise weighting and crisp lines. The method reduces waste and provides an attainable cost.

- Speed Optimised Face Technology (SOFT) ensures consistent speed control and distance performance, normalising ball speed across the face.

- Stroke-Fit provides a specific alignment scheme and grip to suit each individual putter.

RRP: £199. On sale: November 1 2022.