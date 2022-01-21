Cleveland unveils new Launcher XL metalwoods

Cleveland Golf is kicking off 2022 by introducing its extensive Launcher XL range, with increased forgiveness at the heart of each new driver, fairway wood and hybrid.



Let’s get things kicked off with the new Launcher XL drivers. The new XL naming gives us a big clue into what you can expect from these big sticks. The Launcher XL is about 6.7% longer front to back and features an 11% increase in MOI compared to the previous generation.

In fact, it features an MOI of 5,200 g-cm 2, the most ever in a Cleveland driver. The added MOI delivers more forgiveness with a higher launch, with Cleveland stating that you can expect “a 27% tighter dispersion area when compared against the previous generation.”

Furthermore, the Launcher XL Driver features Rebound Frame, which provides alternating zones of flexibility and rigidity that directs more energy into the golf ball on every drive. More energy means more speed and more speed leads to more distance.



An adjustable hosel allows you to optimise your launch angle, distance, and shot shape with up to 12 different potential loft positions. Finally, Launcher XL comes standard with Action Mass CB, an 8g weight that is placed inside the end of the grip to help square up to the ball more consistently for better accuracy and control.

Alongside the Launcher XL Driver, Cleveland Golf developed the new Launcher XL Lite model for those players who prefer a lightweight option in order to add speed to their swing.



This driver helps moderate swing speed players dial up their speed for more distance by saving 12g of weight compared to the standard Launcher XL Driver, while maintaining maximum forgiveness.



Meanwhile, for those players fighting a slice, the Launcher XL Lite DRAW helps should help to take the right side of the golf course out of play, while the Women’s Launcher XL Lite is tailored to the needs of female golfers.

Now it’s time to shift our focus onto the fairway woods and hybrids, as well as the intriguing new Hy-Wood design.



The fairway woods and hybrids boast many of the same technologies and design philosophies as their bigger headed driver siblings.



Both the Launcher XL HALO fairway woods and Launcher XL hybrids feature oversized heads that have sent the MOI readings through the roof (MOI of 3,338 g-cm2 in the 3-wood and MOI of 2,961 g-cm 2 in the hybrid)

Along with the HALO perimeter weighting for increased MOI and forgiveness, the new fairways and hybrids house Gliderail technology, which helps deliver a square face at impact for a pure strike. Also, these fairway woods feature a new Rebound Frame club structure for greater speed and Action Mass CB for greater control.

Completing the look of these new long-game weapons is Cleveland’s HiBore Crown Step. The stepped crown shape brings the height of the crown down, dropping the center of gravity and raising the launch in the process.

With this latest release, Cleveland Golf is also introducing the new Launcher XL HALO Hy-Wood, a club that sets up like a hybrid, but delivers fairway wood style speed and distance.

“Designed to set up like a hybrid for confidence inspiring precision but built closer to a fairway wood for better swing speed and distance, the Launcher XL HALO Hy-Wood is the perfect go to club for maximum second shot distance and control,” said Joe Miller, European Product Manager at Cleveland Golf.



Putting to one side the brilliant performance on offer with the new Launcher XL metalwoods, another big reason why you should consider sticking these clubs in your bag is the price you pay. These remarkably user-friendly clubs represent some of the best bargains in the business right now.



So, if you are on the look-out for a remarkably forgiving driver, fairway wood or hybrid, then Cleveland Golf’s latest creations should certainly be on your to-test list for 2022.



Available: 25 March

Prices: Drivers - Launcher XL - £379, Launcher XL Lite - 309, Launcher XL Lite DRAW - £309

Fairway Woods - Launcher XL HALO - £219, Launcher XL HALO Hy-Wood £209

Hybrids - Launcher XL HALO Hybrid- £189