search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearCleveland unveils new Launcher XL metalwoods

Gear

NEW FOR '22

Cleveland unveils new Launcher XL metalwoods

By David Cunninghame18 January, 2022
Cleveland Cleveland Golf Cleveland Launcher XL Cleveland Launcher XL Lite Cleveland Launcher XL HALO Cleveland Launcher XL Lite DRAW Drivers Fairway Woods Hybrids New Gear
Cleveland Launcher Xl Drivers 1

Cleveland Golf is kicking off 2022 by introducing its extensive Launcher XL range, with increased forgiveness at the heart of each new driver, fairway wood and hybrid.

Let’s get things kicked off with the new Launcher XL drivers. The new XL naming gives us a big clue into what you can expect from these big sticks. The Launcher XL is about 6.7% longer front to back and features an 11% increase in MOI compared to the previous generation.

• The Cleveland Launcher XL irons are fast and forgiving

In fact, it features an MOI of 5,200 g-cm 2, the most ever in a Cleveland driver. The added MOI delivers more forgiveness with a higher launch, with Cleveland stating that you can expect “a 27% tighter dispersion area when compared against the previous generation.”

Cleveland Launcher Xl Drivers 2

Furthermore, the Launcher XL Driver features Rebound Frame, which provides alternating zones of flexibility and rigidity that directs more energy into the golf ball on every drive. More energy means more speed and more speed leads to more distance.

• Brooks Koepka’s new Srixon Z-STAR ◆ DIAMOND ball

An adjustable hosel allows you to optimise your launch angle, distance, and shot shape with up to 12 different potential loft positions. Finally, Launcher XL comes standard with Action Mass CB, an 8g weight that is placed inside the end of the grip to help square up to the ball more consistently for better accuracy and control.

Cleveland Launcher Xl Lite Driver

Alongside the Launcher XL Driver, Cleveland Golf developed the new Launcher XL Lite model for those players who prefer a lightweight option in order to add speed to their swing.

This driver helps moderate swing speed players dial up their speed for more distance by saving 12g of weight compared to the standard Launcher XL Driver, while maintaining maximum forgiveness.

Meanwhile, for those players fighting a slice, the Launcher XL Lite DRAW helps should help to take the right side of the golf course out of play, while the Women’s Launcher XL Lite is tailored to the needs of female golfers.

Cleveland Launcher Xl Woods 1

Now it’s time to shift our focus onto the fairway woods and hybrids, as well as the intriguing new Hy-Wood design.

The fairway woods and hybrids boast many of the same technologies and design philosophies as their bigger headed driver siblings.

Both the Launcher XL HALO fairway woods and Launcher XL hybrids feature oversized heads that have sent the MOI readings through the roof (MOI of 3,338 g-cm2 in the 3-wood and MOI of 2,961 g-cm 2 in the hybrid)

Along with the HALO perimeter weighting for increased MOI and forgiveness, the new fairways and hybrids house Gliderail technology, which helps deliver a square face at impact for a pure strike. Also, these fairway woods feature a new Rebound Frame club structure for greater speed and Action Mass CB for greater control.

• Brooks Koepka pens Srixon equipment deal

Completing the look of these new long-game weapons is Cleveland’s HiBore Crown Step. The stepped crown shape brings the height of the crown down, dropping the center of gravity and raising the launch in the process.

Cleveland Launcher Xl Hywood 1

With this latest release, Cleveland Golf is also introducing the new Launcher XL HALO Hy-Wood, a club that sets up like a hybrid, but delivers fairway wood style speed and distance. 

“Designed to set up like a hybrid for confidence inspiring precision but built closer to a fairway wood for better swing speed and distance, the Launcher XL HALO Hy-Wood is the perfect go to club for maximum second shot distance and control,” said Joe Miller, European Product Manager at Cleveland Golf.

• Cleveland RTX Full-Face – FIRST LOOK!

Putting to one side the brilliant performance on offer with the new Launcher XL metalwoods, another big reason why you should consider sticking these clubs in your bag is the price you pay. These remarkably user-friendly clubs represent some of the best bargains in the business right now.

So, if you are on the look-out for a remarkably forgiving driver, fairway wood or hybrid, then Cleveland Golf’s latest creations should certainly be on your to-test list for 2022.

Available: 25 March
Prices: Drivers - Launcher XL - £379, Launcher XL Lite - 309, Launcher XL Lite DRAW - £309   
Fairway Woods - Launcher XL HALO - £219, Launcher XL HALO Hy-Wood £209   
Hybrids - Launcher XL HALO Hybrid- £189

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Cleveland

Related Articles - Cleveland Golf

Related Articles - Drivers

Related Articles - Fairway Woods

Related Articles - Hybrids

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
play button
TaylorMade Stealth vs Callaway Rogue ST | 2022 DRIVER BATTLE
Drivers
play button
Is this red carbon face faster? | TaylorMade Stealth driver REVIEWED!
TaylorMade
play button
"I cannot find fault with it!" - Callaway Rogue ST driver REVIEWED!
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Luke Donald expresses interest in Ryder Cup captaincy
"Piece of sh*t f****ng set-up" - Jon Rahm rages at low scoring
Ryder Cup: Luke Donald favourite to be next European captain
Harrington: Robert MacIntyre ‘should have played way’ into Ryder Cup team
Tributes paid to former Masters champ Bob Goalby

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Shifting your weight at impact for more power
Watch
play button
How to effectively compress the golf ball
Watch
play button
Releasing the clubhead
Watch
play button
Maintaining your spine angle
Watch
See all videos right arrow