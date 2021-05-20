search
HomeGearCOBRA 3D Printed putters – FIRST LOOK!

Gear

COBRA 3D Printed putters – FIRST LOOK!

By David Cunninghame19 May, 2021
Towards the tail-end of 2020, COBRA decided to shake up the putter market with the release of its limited edition, 3D-printed KING SuperSport-35. Now, we have an entire 3D-printed family.

The KING 3D Printed Series putters feature a 3D-printed nylon lattice cartridge created using HP’s advanced Multi-Jet fusion printing technology.

The lattice structure optimises the weight distribution within the putter chassis to deliver a high MOI design for enhanced stability and roll performance in three distinct models – the GrandSport-35, SuperNova, and the Agera.

COBRA’s first foray into the putter world is the result of a multi-year collaboration between COBRA and HP that began with the launch of the LE SuperSport-35 putter. 

Since then, COBRA engineers have worked with HP to transition from Metal Jet (metal 3D printing) to Multi-Jet (Nylon) 3D printing to capitalise on the weight-saving benefits of nylon (which is about half the mass of aluminum).

The intricate 3D-printed lattice cartridges cannot be produced using traditional manufacturing methods and are crucial to creating discretionary weight and creating the highest MOI possible in each putter model.

In addition to optimising weight, the lattice cartridge serves as a supporting structure to the body and damps vibrations and fine tunes sound. Each model features a steel chassis, a forged aluminum crown, tungsten weights, and a SIK Face Insert to deliver stability and roll consistency on every putt. 

COBRA partnered with SIK Golf to employ their patented Descending Loft Technology (DLT), which features four descending lofts (4°, 3°, 2°, 1°) on the face to produce a consistent launch angle and roll for different putting styles and stroke consistencies.

Now for a closer look at the three different head shapes.

The KING GrandSport-35 is an oversize blade shape and COBRA says its MOI is comparable to other large mallets on the market.

Its plumber neck design makes it ideal for players with a slight arc to their putting stroke, while the multi-material construction features a 268g steel chassis, 21g forged aluminum crown, and an intricate 3D printed nylon lattice cartridge.  In addition, 30g of combined tungsten weights in the heel and toe enhances perimeter weighting for greater stability on off-centre hits.

The GrandSport-35 shape is also available in a 41” armlock model with an oversize Lamkin Armlock grip.

The KING SuperNova is an oversize fang design with a MOI over 5700 for extreme stability on off-centre hits.

The incredible stability is achieved using a multi-material construction with two 3D-printed nylon lattice cartridges, a 291g steel chassis, 18g forged aluminum crown, and 42g of combined tungsten on the perimeter extremities. Like its counterparts, the aluminum SIK face insert provides great roll and a soft, yet crisp feel at impact.  

Finally, onto the KING Agera. This oversize mallet shape has an MOI over 7600, making it one of the most stable putters on the market today.

The design features a 3D-printed nylon cartridge, 261g steel chassis, 27g forged aluminum crown, and extreme tungsten weighting. It too will be available as an Armlock model.

Each putter in the KING 3D Printed Series is equipped with a COBRA CONNECT grip Powered by Arccos Caddie to help you make smarter, data-driven decisions.

The grips feature electronically enabled embedded sensors that sync with the Arccos Caddie app on the user’s Smart device to provide in-depth putting data. 

Using HP’s proprietary 3D Printing Technology, combined with SIK Golf’s DLT ,has enabled COBRA to introduce a revolutionary putter line that could end up changing the way putters are designed in the future.

Available: Now
Price: £269

