COBRA unveils striking copper KING RF Forged MB & KING Forged TEC irons

Gear

COBRA unveils striking copper KING RF Forged MB & KING Forged TEC irons

By David Cunninghame03 March, 2021
Cobra Cobra Golf COBRA KING RF Forged MB Cobra King Forged Tec irons COBRA Copper Series Rickie Fowler Irons New Gear
Cobra Copper Irons

Players irons don’t come much better looking than these KING RF Forged MB and KING Forged TEC irons, with their absolutely stunning copper finish.

The RF Forged MB is a true blade design and, as the name suggests, was inspired by Rickie Fowler.

• Should I be playing Blades???

The Forged TEC irons, meanwhile offers the same performance technologies as the it previously release chrome counterpart but in a premium copper finish that is sure to turn heads on the course.

Cobra Copper Series Irons 4

The RF Forged MB copper irons are an evolution of the limited edition RF Proto Irons introduced earlier this year.

The irons continue to feature a special “RF,” logo on the toe to indicate Rickie’s involvement in the shaping, design and choice of finish.

Each clubhead in the set is forged five times out of 1025 carbon steel to deliver the kind of soft feel desired by pure ball strikers.

Each face and groove is CNC milled to maximise trajectory and spin control. Like Rickie’s gamers, the irons are fitted with a tungsten toe weight to optimally position the CG behind the sweet spot for the purest feel with enhanced stability.

• PUMA IGNITE FASTEN8 – FIRST LOOK!

Although the rich copper finish paired with Rickie’s signature shape delivers an impressive package that we would all love to put in the bag, these irons should really only be reserved for most highly skilled among you.

Cobra Copper Series Irons 5

Better players who put a premium on distance while still desiring the precision and feel of a compact iron shape, should look at the new Forged TEC copper irons.

• COBRA KING Forged TEC – FIRST LOOK!

The design combines a fully hollow construction into a shape that resembles a classic muscleback in order to appeal to the eye of the better player.

• Cobra Puma Golf announce triple tour pro signing

The hollow core is infused with foam microspheres to yield a soft feel and fine-tuned acoustics throughout the set. To add to the distance-enhancing technologies, a forged PWRSHELL face insert maximizes launch and speed across the face and on the sole.

An internal tungsten toe weight improves stability on off-centre toe hits and centres the CG resulting in precision with forgiveness.

Both sets of irons come equipped COBRA CONNECT Smart Grips giving you access to in-depth shot-tracking data.

There aren’t many irons that can come close to matching the sheer beauty of COBRA’s new copper series. Then you add to that the brilliant performance they promise and what you have are two incredibly appealing options for the better player.

Available: March 12
Prices: KING RF Forged MB - £1,099, KING Forged TEC - £999 (4-PW), £859 (5-PW)

