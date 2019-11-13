COBRA F-MAX AIRSPEED – FIRST LOOK!

If you are higher handicapper or tend to swing it on the slow side, and are in the market for a set of clubs that can help boost your swing speed and improve your accuracy, then COBRA might have exactly what you’ve been searching for.



The all-new F-MAX AIRSPEED line-up of woods and irons is COBRA’s lightest and easiest to hit range ever.



• Jason Dufner partners with COBRA

First off let’s take a look at the new drivers.



The AIRSPEED drivers have been re-engineered with new weight saving technologies.



A new Carbon Fibre Crown replaces titanium to save 10-grams of discretionary weight that can be re-distributed low and back in the clubhead to boost forgiveness, delivering a clubhead that is 2 grams lighter without sacrificing stability and forgiveness.

Additionally, a 5-gram lighter AIRSPEED shaft, and 6-gram lighter, 41g Lamkin midsize grip design yields 11 grams in weight-savings, bringing the total overall weight to an unbelievably light 285 grams - 13 grams lighter than its predecessor.



• COBRA KING Forged TEC irons – FIRST LOOK!



Also, the F-MAX AIRSPEED drivers utilise a new PWR Ridge design on the crown to assist with alignment and improved aerodynamics.

If you tend to slice your tee shots then these drivers are about make your life a whole lot easier.



Thanks to the internal, back/heel weighting and offset hosel design you expect a straighter ball flight and a higher trajectory.



The AIRSPEED fairways employ similar weight-saving innovations as the driver, such as a new lightweight Carbon Crown, and a 5-gram lighter AIRSPEED shaft design, while a low profile, shallow face design lowers the CG for higher launch and back/heel weighting creates draw bias.



“Not a single aspect of club design was overlooked when we were trying to maximize the weight savings in this line,” said Tom Olsavsky, VP of R&D for COBRA Golf.



He added: “We even use an unpainted shaft with clearcoat and a decal design to save two extra grams of weight over a typical painted shaft. That is a perfect illustration of the level of detail than went into making these clubs as lightweight as possible.”

Now onto the irons.

These clubs take COBRA's lightweight iron tech and super game improvement performance to a new level.



• Ping G410 Plus vs Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK vs Mizuno ST190G drivers



A lighter AIRSPEED shaft yields 5 grams in weight-savings over previous models, while a lightweight midsize grip improves feel and control, making these irons easier to hit than ever before for players with below average swing speeds.



You can expect maximum forgiveness and effortless distance through a combination of a deep undercut cavity, low profile shape and greater lofts throughout the set.



The story doesn't really change when it comes to the hybrids. We have COBRA’s lightest clubhead, grip and shaft designs in addition to Back/Heel CG weighting and an offset hosel design.



If you think your game could benefit from all of these game-enhancing technologies then you might want to consider giving the F-MAX AIRSPEED a bash for yourself when they hit shelves in 2020.

Available: 24 Jan 2020

Prices: Drivers £269, Fairways £179, Hybrids £159, Irons £549 (steel), £649 (graphite)