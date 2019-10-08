COBRA KING Forged TEC irons – FIRST LOOK!

COBRA has just introduced a new player’s distance iron designed to give better players a powerful combination of distance, forgiveness and feel.



This eye-catching, hollow body design continues the recent trend of traditional muscle-back shaped player's irons being packed with technology to deliver more performance than is commonly associated with such sleek looking packages.



The next generation KING Forged TEC irons are available in a variable or ONE Length set make-up and will provide golfers with the ideal balance of precision and distance.

The sleek shape of the Forged TEC encloses an unassuming hollow body that delivers low CG and helps maximise distance, forgiveness and playability.

The hollow cavity is infused with energising foam microspheres that fine-tune sound and create the softer feel that better players desire, while also supporting a thin PWRSHELL Face for increased ball speeds.

The updated forged face insert creates a larger Sweet Zone for higher launch and faster ball speeds in the player’s iron.

A tungsten toe weight, meanwhile, centres the CG behind the hitting zone to again maximise distance and increase precision for attacking pins, even on off-centre hits.

For the KING Forged TEC ONE Length irons, COBRA engineers manipulated the design of each iron to match the weight and length of a 7-iron, allowing for one simple, repetitive set up and swing motion to reduce variability and help increase consistency between clubs.

This is primarily achieved through matching 7-iron head and swing weights in every iron to create a consistent feel throughout the set.



In addition, lie angles have been adjusted to optimise your ball flight in a ONE Length set configuration. Long irons utilise more upright lie angles, while the short irons and wedges have slightly flatter lie angles delivering more consistent trajectory and ball flights.



Like the majority of COBRA gear, the Forged TEC irons will feature COBRA CONNECT Powered by Arccos, allowing you to track your accuracy and distance using the Arccos Caddie app on a smart device.



Electronically embedded sensors in the grip automatically record the distance and accuracy of every shot so golfers can track their improvements round-to-round.



Available: November 15

Price: £899 steel, £999 graphite

