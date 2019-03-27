Cobra KING MIM wedges – FIRST LOOK!

Cobra Golf has just unveiled its new KING MIM Wedges, the first in golf to feature a fully Metal-Injection-Moulded (MIM) 304 stainless steel head construction.



Cobra says that this innovative manufacturing method sets a new standard for soft feel, turf interaction and precision shaping in wedges.



Unlike forged wedges, MIM manufacturing reduces the amount of post-process polishing required, where in the past there was a heavy reliance on skilled machinists to grind consistent wedge shapes by hand.

Each wedge is created using a mixture of 304 stainless steel metal powder, which is then heated and injected into a mould.

Using a sintering process, the metal is heated to a higher temperature than forging (1340°C vs. 1200°C), resulting in a more even grain structure than forged and cast wedges for an truly incredible soft feel.

In addition to being the first metal injection moulded wedges, the KING MIM are the first to utilise a fully robotic polishing process where the robot is pre-programmed to polish each wedge to exact specifications for complete precision form wedge to wedge.

“At Cobra Golf, we work to create new products that offer a tangible benefit to our consumers. Our innovative manufacturing processes work to reduce variables, helping golfers have a more consistent, improved game,” said Tom Olsavsky, Vice President of R&D for COBRA Golf.

He added: “The KING MIM Wedges are astonishingly soft and precise, to give golfers the best performance in their short games.”



These wedges also feature a Versatile Tour Wedge Grind. This grind, also utilised by Rickie Fowler in his custom ground wedges on Tour, provides additional toe-relief for optimal versatility.



You can easily open the face to execute a delicate flop or close the face to hit a bump and run as needed.

To help generate maximum spin and give you the optimum ball flight, a fully CNC milled face maximises surface roughness and delivers precise lofts and groove shapes.

They also have a premium chrome finish that facilitates long lasting durability and provides a classic aesthetic, while COBRA CONNECT gives you the ability to track your wedge stats.

Available: April 12

Price: £119

Lofts: (50˚, 52˚, 54˚, 56˚, 58˚ & 60˚)

Stock Shaft: KBS Hi-Rev 2.0