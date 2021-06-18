COBRA KING TEC hybrid – FIRST LOOK!

COBRA’s all-new KING TEC hybrid has been designed with better players in mind.



Packed with innovative technologies, this versatile utility club delivers the reliable distances, enhanced forgiveness and the control better players want off the tee and on long approach shots into the green.



The KING TEC Hybrid is the only hybrid in COBRA’s line-up to feature a PWRSHELL Face design, which you will also find in the latest RADSPEED irons.

The thin, forged 455 stainless steel L-cup insert is hyper-flexible to promote faster ball speed and higher launch across the face. In addition, the KING TEC features a carbon fibre crown that saves 10 grams of weight, which is then re-positioned low and back within the clubhead to lower the CG (centre of gravity).



These technologies combine for a high launch, reduced spin, longer carry distance, and softer landing into greens.

To make this hybrid a little more user-friendly than other bespoke player’s designs on the market, Cobra has created a slightly oversized profile to aid forgiveness, while the square leading edge ensures a pleasing look at address.

To optimise your hybrid performance you can make use of the adjustable weight and loft systems.

Three adjustable weights (two 12g weights and a 2g weight) can be positioned in the toe (for a fade-biased ball flight), heel (for a draw-biased ball flight), or front setting for a neutral and lower launching ball flight.

14g and 10g weights are also available through custom for those who require more fine-tuning.

COBRA’S MYFLY hosel, meanwhile, features 8 settings which can be adjusted up to + or -1.5 degrees (including 3 draw settings), allowing you to dial in your preferred launch and spin performance.



Each KING TEC Hybrid also comes equipped with a COBRA CONNECT Grip powered by Arccos Caddie so you can learn more about your golf game and make smarter, data-driven decisions on the golf course.



“We’re excited to bring MYFLY technology and adjustability to our hybrids. The ability to fine-tune your trajectory while gaining more distance is what better players look to achieve,” said Jose Miraflor, Vice President, Marketing & Product Architecture, Cobra Golf.

If you are looking for a hybrid that will give you confidence you need to execute precise and controlled shots from long range, then the KING TEC should be on your wish-list.

Available: July 1

Price: £239