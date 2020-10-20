search
HomeGearCOBRA KING TOUR irons - FIRST LOOK!

Gear

COBRA KING TOUR irons - FIRST LOOK!

By David Cunninghame20 October, 2020
Cobra Cobra Golf COBRA KING TOUR Metal Injection Molding Cobra irons Irons New Gear
Cobra King Mim 1

The all-new KING TOUR irons are crafted using a state-of-the-art manufacturing process that is leading COBRA to claim they are ‘softer than any forged offerings on the market.’

These sleek players irons are manufactured using Metal Injection Moulding (MIM) technology to deliver what COBRA describes as the most precise shaping with incredibly soft feel that better players desire.    



The tour cavity back shape has been designed with pure ball strikers in mind, building off the popularity of the brand’s KING MIM Wedges.

"These irons are softer than any forged offerings on the market, and like their wedge counterparts, offer better consistency in shaping for more precision shot-making on the course," said Tom Olsavsky, Vice President of R&D for COBRA Golf.



He added: "While soft feel and consistency are important in the short-game, optimizing these attributes throughout an entire iron set will give golfers better performance across a wider range of shot selections.”

Cobra King Mim 2

COBRA is applying MIM Technology to a full set of irons for the first time, with the goal of reinventing the way premium irons are designed and manufactured.     



For those you out of the loop on MIM tech, this process produces a more precise finished product utilising fewer steps and minimal hands-on post-process polishing, unlike traditional forging and casting processes. 

Each iron head is created using a mixture of 304 stainless steel metal powder, which is then heated and injected into a mold. 

During the sintering process, the metal is heated to a higher temperature than the most forgings (1340°C vs. 1200°C), resulting in a tighter-aligned grain structure that delivers a high level of precision and soft feel, that COBRA claims will rival that of carbon steel forgings.



The final step is hand-polishing to deliver the perfect satin finish. While many forgings require moderate polishing to remove excess materials, MIM technology requires only subtle polishing to ensure the shape is consistent from set to set.

In addition to the MIM process, the new KING TOUR irons incorporate the advanced technologies that drive precision, forgiveness, and excellent feel in the players’ cavity back design.

Cobra King Mim 3

A tungsten weight in the toe better positions the centre of gravity behind the hitting zone to deliver the purest, most precise shots with added stability that keeps the ball on target. 



A TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) insert, meanwhile, is positioned behind the hitting zone to damp vibrations for a soft and buttery feel at impact.    

Cobra King Mim 4

Adding to the appeal as always with COBRA products is the inclusion of COBRA CONNECT Technology. Powered by Arccos, this system utilises Smart grips on each iron that sync with the Arccos Caddie app to give you the ability to track your shot data so you  can improve faster. 

The purchase of each set of KING TOUR Irons includes a 90-day free trial of the Arccos Caddie app. 

Available: October 30
Price: 4-PW - £999 (3 & GW available via custom order)

