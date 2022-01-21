COBRA unveils ‘fast and forgiving’ LTDx fairways & hybrids

COBRA is looking to take your long game to new heights with introduction of its LTDx family of fairway woods and hybrids.

Complementing the innovative line of LTDx drivers, these fairways and hybrids utlise many of the same technologies as their big-headed siblings to elevate all aspects of your performance.



Let’s begin with the fairway woods.

By employing the PWR-COR and H.O.T. FACE technologies as seen in their drivers, and a carbon fibre crown, COBRA’s engineers were able to move the CG low and forward for faster ball speed, while increasing MOI for more stability and forgiveness.



Available in three models, the LTDx fairway metals come in progressive shapes and progressive rail designs to offer optimised performance based on the individual swing characteristics.

LTDx

The LTDx is offered in a traditional shape in a 3-wood with no rails, and a traditional shape 5-wood and 7-wood with hollow split rails that aid in turf interaction for steeper swings.

A 12g fixed weight is positioned in the back for max forgiveness and high launch, while the PWR-COR weight low and forward creates the perfect balance of low spin and fast ball speed with forgiveness.

LTDx LS

COBRA’s low spin fairway features progressive shaping – Big Tour shape in 3-wood with no rails, Tour Shape in 5-wood with hollow split rails.



PWR-COR utilises tungsten and aluminum to position as much weight low and forward to increase ball speed, while H.O.T. FACE tech uses 15 zones with optimized thicknesses to maximise speed across the face. An adjustable weighting system features a 12g and a 3g weight that can be positioned in the heel or toe to fine tune trajectory and spin.

LTDx Max

COBRA’s most forgiving fairway combines the fast and forgiving performance of the LTDx with additional draw bias for those that need slice correcting power.

An adjustable weight system features 12g and 3g weights that can be positioned in the back or the heel to fine tune the amount of draw bias. PWR-COR and H.O.T. FACE tech again deliver the fastest ball speed possible using low and forward weighting and an optimised variable thickness face design.

LTDx Hybrids

Rounding out the new LTDx metalwoods family are these versatile hybrids. The LTDx are COBRA’s first mainline hybrids to feature PWRSHELL technology, which utilises an L-cup face design that is forged from a thin and strong stainless steel to generate up to 17% more flex for faster ball speed and higher launch across the face.



The hybrids are available in both standard (Satin Black/Gold Fusion colorway) and ONE Length (Blue/Red & Black) models, also feature innovative PWR-COR and H.O.T. FACE to take ball speed performance to the next level.

The hybrids feature COBRA’s signature Hollow Split Rails that improve turf interaction and allow the club to glide effortlessly out of the fairway, tight lies, thick rough and even bunkers. The LTDx ONE Length Hybrid is designed in a shorter set up (37.25”) that complements the ONE Length irons. Both are available in a wide array of loft offerings.



Available: February 11

Price: Fairway woods - £249, Hybrids - £199