search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearCOBRA unveils ‘fast and forgiving’ LTDx fairways & hybrids

Gear

NEW FOR '22

COBRA unveils ‘fast and forgiving’ LTDx fairways & hybrids

By David Cunninghame19 January, 2022
Cobra Cobra LTDx Cobra LTDx fairways Cobra LTDx hybrids Fairway Woods Hybrids New Gear
Cobra Ltd X Fairways Hybrids

COBRA is looking to take your long game to new heights with introduction of its LTDx family of fairway woods and hybrids.

Complementing the innovative line of LTDx drivers, these fairways and hybrids utlise many of the same technologies as their big-headed siblings to elevate all aspects of your performance.

• COBRA reveals new LTDx driver line-up

Let’s begin with the fairway woods.

Cobra Ltdx Fairways 1

By employing the PWR-COR and H.O.T. FACE technologies as seen in their drivers, and a carbon fibre crown, COBRA’s engineers were able to move the CG low and forward for faster ball speed, while increasing MOI for more stability and forgiveness.

Available in three models, the LTDx fairway metals come in progressive shapes and progressive rail designs to offer optimised performance based on the individual swing characteristics. 

Cobra Ltdx Fairways 3

LTDx

The LTDx is offered in a traditional shape in a 3-wood with no rails, and a traditional shape 5-wood and 7-wood with hollow split rails that aid in turf interaction for steeper swings. 

• COBRA introduces powerful LTDx irons

A 12g fixed weight is positioned in the back for max forgiveness and high launch, while the PWR-COR weight low and forward creates the perfect balance of low spin and fast ball speed with forgiveness.

Cobra Ltdx Fairways 2

LTDx LS

COBRA’s low spin fairway features progressive shaping – Big Tour shape in 3-wood with no rails, Tour Shape in 5-wood with hollow split rails. 

PWR-COR utilises tungsten and aluminum to position as much weight low and forward to increase ball speed, while H.O.T. FACE tech uses 15 zones with optimized thicknesses to maximise speed across the face. An adjustable weighting system features a 12g and a 3g weight that can be positioned in the heel or toe to fine tune trajectory and spin. 

Cobra Ltdx Fairways 4

LTDx Max

COBRA’s most forgiving fairway combines the fast and forgiving performance of the LTDx with additional draw bias for those that need slice correcting power.

An adjustable weight system features 12g and 3g weights that can be positioned in the back or the heel to fine tune the amount of draw bias. PWR-COR and H.O.T. FACE tech again deliver the fastest ball speed possible using low and forward weighting and an optimised variable thickness face design. 

Cobra Ltdx Hybrid

LTDx Hybrids

Rounding out the new LTDx metalwoods family are these versatile hybrids. The LTDx are COBRA’s first mainline hybrids to feature PWRSHELL technology, which utilises an L-cup face design that is forged from a thin and strong stainless steel to generate up to 17% more flex for faster ball speed and higher launch across the face.

• COBRA unveils striking copper Forged irons

The hybrids are available in both standard (Satin Black/Gold Fusion colorway) and ONE Length (Blue/Red & Black) models, also feature innovative PWR-COR and H.O.T. FACE to take ball speed performance to the next level. 

The hybrids feature COBRA’s signature Hollow Split Rails that improve turf interaction and allow the club to glide effortlessly out of the fairway, tight lies, thick rough and even bunkers. The LTDx ONE Length Hybrid is designed in a shorter set up (37.25”) that complements the ONE Length irons. Both are available in a wide array of loft offerings.

Available: February 11
Price: Fairway woods - £249, Hybrids - £199

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Cobra

Related Articles - Cobra LTDx

Related Articles - Fairway Woods

Related Articles - Hybrids

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
play button
TaylorMade Stealth vs Callaway Rogue ST | 2022 DRIVER BATTLE
Drivers
play button
Is this red carbon face faster? | TaylorMade Stealth driver REVIEWED!
TaylorMade
play button
"I cannot find fault with it!" - Callaway Rogue ST driver REVIEWED!
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Luke Donald expresses interest in Ryder Cup captaincy
"Piece of sh*t f****ng set-up" - Jon Rahm rages at low scoring
Ryder Cup: Luke Donald favourite to be next European captain
Harrington: Robert MacIntyre ‘should have played way’ into Ryder Cup team
Tributes paid to former Masters champ Bob Goalby

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Shifting your weight at impact for more power
Watch
play button
How to effectively compress the golf ball
Watch
play button
Releasing the clubhead
Watch
play button
Maintaining your spine angle
Watch
See all videos right arrow