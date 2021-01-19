Cobra Puma Golf announce triple tour pro signing

Cobra Puma Golf has announced the triple signing of tour players Ewen Ferguson, Inci Mehmet and Olivia Cowan for 2021.

The deal sees Ewen Ferguson and Inci Mehmet signed up on a club, apparel and footwear deal and play Cobra golf clubs through the bag, while Olivia Cowan has signed an apparel and footwear deal only.

All three will be sporting Puma Golf apparel, footwear and accessories for the 2021 season, featuring pieces from the brand’s latest SS’21 Collection.

“At Cobra Puma Golf our goal is to align with athletes and ambassadors who are not only talented golfers but are also engaging and authentic on and off the course,” explained Joe Folker, brand experience manager at Cobra Puma Golf.”

Cobra recently introduced its highly anticipated 2021 family of Radspeed, fairways and hybrids, of which both Ferguson and Mehmet will play, alongside a full bag of Cobra clubs.

“I am delighted to join the Cobra Puma Golf family and cannot wait for the 2021 season to start,” commented Ewen Ferguson. “I’ve always loved the Puma range but to now represent the Cobra brand also is a dream come true. The products performance is second to none”.

Inci Mehmet has also enjoyed a fruitful start to her playing career retaining her playing rights, whilst simultaneously flourishing on Sky Sports as a coaching analyst.

“I’m really proud to be partnering up with Cobra Puma Golf,” said Mehmet. “Puma are passionate in sharing my enthusiasm for the game, striving for excellence and fully supporting my beliefs, goals and ambitions.

“They are willing to explore boundaries and I think the apparel and footwear speaks for itself with regards to what Puma stands for, all things fun, bright, cool and modern without losing anything from a quality and performance perspective. That really excites me.”

Olivia Cowan, the final signing of the three, will join Puma Golf female athlete ambassadors Lexi Thompson, Inci Mehmet and Leona Maguire for the 2021 season. The 24-year-old moved to the professional ranks in 2015 after establishing herself as a standout prospect as an amateur and winning the 2015 LET access series Order of Merit.

“Fashion in golf has really started to make great strides in recent years and Puma have been at the forefront of that,” commented Cowan. “It was an easy decision to sign with Puma and I cannot speak highly enough of their product range. I am looking forward to representing the brand as I play golf across the world.”