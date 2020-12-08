search
HomeGearCOBRA RADSPEED fairways and hybrids – FIRST LOOK!

Gear

COBRA RADSPEED fairways and hybrids – FIRST LOOK!

By David Cunninghame08 December, 2020
Cobra Cobra Golf Cobra RADSPEED Cobra RADSPEED fairways Cobra RADSPEED hybrids Radial Weighting fairways Hybrids New Gear
Cobra Radspeed Fairways And Hybrids 1

COBRA’s comprehensive RADSPEED fairways and hybrids line-up has been engineered to cater for the full spectrum of golfers through several distinctive designs that all boast a wealth of advanced technologies.

First off let’s take a look at the four RADSPEED fairway models, each of which utilises strategic Radial Weighting to seriously boost your performance from the tee and off the deck.

• COBRA RADSPEED drivers – FIRST LOOK!

Each also benefits from a thinner carbon crown design, allowing the engineers to free up more discretionary weight (about 6-grams) to position it forward and increase ball speed.

Cobra Radspeed Fairways 2

Plus, they wouldn’t be COBRA fairways without the brand’s signature Baffler Rail technology. The Hollow Split Rails increase flexion on the leading edge by 70% to increase speed while still providing excellent turf interaction.

Headlining the fairway options is the standard RADSPEED model. It features a traditional shape with a balance of front and back Radial Weighting (16g in the front & 7g in the back) to deliver ultra-low spin, with high launch and forgiveness. 

Cobra Radspeed Fairways 4

A CNC Milled Infinity Face makes its way into the RADSPEED fairway for the first time, creating a face design that is up to five times more precise than hand-polished fairways according to COBRA.

• Check out the incredible 3D printed Cobra putter

This design is the jack-of-all-trades within the line-up. It could end up being a perfect for fit for just about any level of golfer out there thanks to its blend of speed, forgiveness, easy to hit, high launching characteristics and relatively sleek shaping.

Cobra Radspeed Fairways 5

Next up we have the RADSPEED Big Tour and Tour options. Both feature 23g of front-biased Radial Weighting (16g internal & a 7g front weight) to drive the CG closer to the face in order to reduce spin rates and provide the more penetrating that better players often look for from their fairway woods.

• COBRA RADSPEED irons – FIRST LOOK!

The Big Tour 3-wood features a slightly oversized profile, and a stronger loft setting, making it not only the fastest and lowest-spinning fairway in the line-up, but also the perfect for substitute for those of you who simply detest hitting your driver.

It is a real powerhouse.

The Tour 5-wood, meanwhile, features a much more compact profile for maximum workability.

Cobra Radspeed Fairways 6

The final fairway model and a brand-new design from COBRA is the RADSPEED Draw. As the name suggests, it features 16g of heel-biased internal Radial Weighting a 7g weight in the back to create draw-bias and medium-to-high ball flights, forgiveness and maximum slice correction.

• Watch our utility irons head-to-head test

A CNC Milled Infinity Face is also included, delivering precision and increasing the sweetspot for maximum ball speed.

Now let’s shift our focus onto the hybrids.

Available in both standard and ONE Length options, once again COBRA’s innovative Radial Weighting Technology has been utilised, with an emphasis on extreme front weighting for ultra-low spin, faster ball speed, and increased distance.

A forged, high-strength 455 stainless steel face insert, and Hollow Split Rails combine to create a lower CG location, higher launch angles, more distance, and enhanced versatility from a variety of lies.

Cobra Radspeed Hybrids 1

The Baffler sole rails allow the club to glide effortlessly out of the fairway, tight lies, thick rough and even bunkers.

The RADSPEED ONE Length is designed in a shorter set up (37.50”) that compliments the ONE Length irons in a combo set.

• COBRA KING TOUR irons - FIRST LOOK!

As is the case with each club in the RADSPEED family, the fairways and hybrids all come equipped with COBRA CONNECT Powered by Arccos as standard.

This only adds to the appeal of putting one of these clubs in your bag as the technology allows you to track your performance so you can make smarter, data-driven decisions both on the course and while trying to improve your game.

Available: January 29, 2021
Prices: Fairways £229, Hybrids £189

