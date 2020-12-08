COBRA RADSPEED irons – FIRST LOOK!

COBRA’s new RADSPEED Variable and ONE Length irons are bursting at the seams with advanced technology, including Radial Weighting and the first ever 3D printed nylon medallion.



COBRA’s game improvement irons over the past few years have been hugely popular thanks their easy to hit nature, high levels of forgiveness and, above all else, the silly long distance they delivered.



With RADSPEED, COBRA didn’t simply want to improve of these key aspects of performance but also wanted to add to the overall appeal of its irons by focussing on the aesthetics and feel.

Earlier this year, COBRA announced their partnership with HP & Parmatech and successfully became the first major golf equipment brand to pioneer 3D printing in golf club manufacturing with the launch of its Limited Edition KING Supersport-35 putter.

The RADSPEED irons’ 3D printed nylon medallion utilises an intricate lattice structure to save weight and fine-tune feel.

The medallion reduces weight to lower the CG and damp harsh vibrations at impact, resulting in a softer, more pleasing feel at impact.

With a name inspired by its key technology, Radial Weighting, the design of these irons is aimed at maximising performance through the strategic placement of weight relative to the Centre of Gravity (CG) to optimise speed and forgiveness.

COBRA engineers discovered that by positioning more mass low on the heel and toe (the two furthest points from the CG while remaining low in the head), they could lower the CG while dramatically improving the stability of the clubhead.

10-grams, in the form of a screw-in weight, is positioned in the toe and 3-grams of mass, is positioned in the heel to create the best combination of low CG, and high MOI for the fast ball speed and high launch.

The 10-grams screw is a nominal weight used by COBRA but during custom builds this weight may be adjusted +/- 6-grams in increments of 2-grams to dial in proper swing weights when customising length or shafts.



This weighting system delivers a new and more detailed level of custom fitting for COBRA's game improvement irons.

Also, the irons feature a unique Carbon Fibre Topline that saves 2-grams to lower the CG and improve launch and spin characteristics.



An all-new black carbon fibre cosmetic creates the appearance of a thinner topline for a sleeker and more compact look at address when compared to the SPEEDZONE irons that are being replaced.

The real engine of these irons is COBRA’s patented PWRSHELL technology, which continues to offer increased speed and higher launch even on stronger lofted irons.

The forged face insert is made of a high-strength 17-4 stainless steel, allowing for a thinner and more flexible face design that increases ball speed on and around the Sweetspot.

In addition to the above-mentioned technologies, the RADSPEED Variable Length irons feature progressive head shapes (two-piece metalwood-like construction on 4-7i and one-piece construction on 8-SW), groove shapes (V groove for reduced spin in the long irons and U groove for added spin in the short irons), and hosel lengths (shorter in the long irons and taller in the wedges) to optimise distance, launch characteristics, and accuracy for each respective iron.

The RADSPEED One Length Irons offer all of the above in a set with matching lengths (37.50”), head weights and swing weights in every iron.

COBRA has fine-tuned the RADSPEED irons to once again optimise gapping and trajectory with its ONE Length designs.



Both RADSPEED iron sets come standard with COBRA CONNECT Powered by Arccos. The sensors are embedded into the grip, automatically recording the distance and accuracy of every shot so you can track performance round-to-round and use analysis to improve practice sessions.

Available: January 29, 2021

Prices: Variable Length - £749 (RH/LH Steel 5-GW or RH Steel 4-PW), £849 (RH/LH Graphite 5-GW)

ONE Length - £749(RH/LH Steel 5-GW), £849 (RH/LH Graphite 5-GW)