COBRA SPEEDZONE Driver – FIRST LOOK!

Coming on the heels of the extremely popular KING F9 SPEEDBACK driver, the all-new SPEEDZONE is set to take the performance of COBRA’s drivers to the next level.



Taking inspiration from design attributes of the fastest cars in the world, COBRA has optimised six unique zones of performance to deliver ultimate speed and distance in two new drivers, the KING SPEEDZONE and the KING SPEEDZONE XTREME.



Like a racecar, every component from the internal chassis design to the exterior shaping has been engineered to maximise power.

1 POWER ZONE

The real engine of these drivers is the new CNC Infinity Milled Face. COBRA has expanded the milled area of the face by 95%, enabling them to control face & leading-edge thickness.

What this means is the face and perimeter curvature can be up to 5 times more precise than traditional face polishing, resulting in more speed and consistency in speed across the face thanks to a larger SPEEDZONE (sweetspot).

2 STRENGTH ZONE

One of the biggest changes with SPEEDZONE is a new Titanium T-Bar Speed Chassis. COBRA engineers removed unnecessary titanium to create more discretionary weight while maintaining a strong structure designed to withstand high speed collisions.



The discretionary weight is utilised to create low CG and high inertia resulting in fast, forgiving performance.

3 LIGHT ZONE

The new SPEEDZONE chassis allows for more carbon fibre than ever before. A 360 Carbon Wrap Crown design makes up 50% of the driver body, providing ample support to the chassis while saving 25 grams of discretionary weight.



That weight has been repositioned low and back and around the perimeter where it is needed most.

4 LOW CG ZONE

Low CG is essential for driver performance and the SPEEDZONE continues on from the precedent set by the 2019 SPEEDBACK driver. Low CG delivers the ideal launch conditions for maximum distance; high ball speed, high launch and low spin.



69 grams of mass (vs. 40 in SPEEDBACK) has been strategically positioned low in the driver for those optimal launch conditions.

5 AERO ZONE

Combining aerodynamics with a low centre of gravity continues to be one of the key strengths in COBRA’s latest drivers.



The new shaping harnesses airflow for maximum drag reduction and increased clubhead speed.

6 STABILITY ZONE

High speed stability is both important in racing and in driver performance. SPEEDZONE’s High MOI Design positions weight away from the centre of the head to maximize stability on off-centre hits for longer, straighter drives.

For 2020 COBRA aims to cater for all kinds of golfers courtesy of the two distinct models; the KING SPEEDZONE and KING SPEEDZONE XTREME.

The standard model offers a traditional shape profile with front to back CG adjustability allowing better players to work the ball with ease and fine tune launch and low spin without sacrificing forgiveness.



The XTREME, meanwhile, is perfect for those of you looking for a consistent, straight trajectory with maximum forgiveness on off-centre hits. As COBRA’s more forgiving option it features a slightly larger shape profile with more perimeter weighting and a 17-gram tungsten weight that sits behind the rear exhaust pipe design to achieve the company’s highest measured MOI to date.

Each driver is available in a choice of Gloss Black/Yellow or Matte Black/White head colours (SPEEDZONE XTREME Women’s is available in Gloss Black/Rose Gold).

The 2020 SPEEDZONE Drivers (along with the full KING SPEEDZONE family of products including irons, fairways and hybrids) will continue to employ COBRA CONNECT Powered by Arccos, the award-winning smart golf system that helps you make smarter, data-driven decisions.

So that’s everything you need to know on the tech and performance side of things, but one the biggest selling points for these big sticks is the price you pay.



Like its F9 predecessor, the £349 price tag is going to have many of you seriously considering COBRA’s latest offering when compared with the pricier competition from Titleist, TaylorMade, Callaway, etc, especially if it improves upon the excellent all-round performance of the F9.

We’re expecting to get our hands on the new SPEEDZONE drivers at some stage in the very near future and will have a full review for you early in the New Year.



Available: January 24, 2020

Price: £349