COBRA SPEEDZONE Fairways & Hybrids – FIRST LOOK!

COBRA has just unveiled its all new SPEEDZONE fairways and hybrids, boasting that they deliver the best combination of power, speed and distance.



So with that bold claim in mind let’s take a look at the innovative technology packed into these clubs.

In a similar fashion to the new SPEEDZONE drivers, COBRA’s engineers optimised specific zones throughout the construction of the clubs to deliver serious horsepower.

There is a choice of three new fairway woods designed to suit a wide variety of golfers. The first, the KING SPEEDZONE Fairway is a more traditional model, designed with back weighting and a slightly shallower face for easy launch, higher trajectories and maximum forgiveness.

The second, the KING SPEEDZONE Tour, features a compact shape, with forward CG weighting, designed for better players that desire low spin, a more piercing trajectory and workability.

The third is the SPEEDZONE Big Tour Fairway (above), which features the largest profile of the three, stronger loft, forward CG weighting, that produces the optimal combination of fast ball speed, high launch and low spin for extreme distance.

1 THE POWER ZONE

The only forged CNC Milled Face in a fairway wood is created using industry-leading face manufacturing tech and allows for a thinner and hotter face design.

This allows COBRA’s R&D team to repeatedly, and consistently, expand the zone for maximum ball speed.

2 THE FLEX ZONE

The new split rail structure divides the rail system into a front and rear portion. The front rails, silver in color, have been hollowed out to create thinner walls that flex with impact, while still providing Baffler Rail technology to prevent the leading edge from digging into the turf.



The result is more ball speed and higher launch, and a leading edge that glides through the turf delivering more clubhead speed through impact.

3 THE STABILITY ZONE

Dual Baffler Rails provide excellent stability and speed through the turf and it is this tech that make COBRA fairways perhaps the most versatile of any on the market.

4 THE LIGHT ZONE

An ultralight carbon fibre crown saves 10 grams of discretionary weight that is strategically positioned to lower the CG for higher launch with increased forgiveness.

Rounding out the high-performance design is MyFly with SmartRail technology to help manage trajectory and customise launch conditions, while keeping the face square regardless of the loft setting.

Providing the perfect complement to the SPEEDZONE fairways are the new KING SPEEDZONE Hybrids, available in Variable or ONE Length designs.

Again, engineers optimised specific zones of the construction to engineer the highest level of performance in a hybrid.



We have Hollow Split Rails, for more flex than solid rails, creating a larger hot spot for higher launch and increased distance, while the majority of the weight in these heads has been concentrated low and back for an even higher launch, more spin, towering trajectories and maximum carry.

The forged E9 face powers these hybrids and the shape has been refined, making them slightly larger than a traditional hybrid for greater forgiveness and accuracy from long range.

Finally, both the fairways and hybrids employ COBRA CONNECT so you can track your accuracy and distance and overall performance using the Arccos Caddie app on your smart device.

Available: January 24, 2020

Prices: KING SPEEDZONE Fairways - £229, KING SPEEDZONE Hybrids -£189