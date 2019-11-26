COBRA SPEEDZONE Irons – FIRST LOOK!

It’s time to check out the all-new COBRA SPEEDZONE irons and to find out what these tech-packed rocket launchers can do for your game.



The engineers at COBRA incorporated several innovative technologies and took inspiration from the fastest cars in the world to deliver a higher launching and faster set of irons.

Five unique zones of performance blend to produce optimum of distance, consistency and forgiveness.

1. Light zone

Probably the most notable of the new technologies in these new irons is the face that COBRA has replaces the steel both on the topline and underneath the topline with two strips of carbon fibre.

This has created a new I-beam type of construction allowing for saved weight and structural soundness.

Carbon fibre is 40% lighter than steel and saves 3 grams of discretionary weight to be repositioned low to increase ball speed and launch in the 4-7iron.

2. Stability zone



Like its F9 predecessor, engineers focused on high speed stability through the use of SPEEDBACK shaping which creates a wider body design around the perimeter of the club that delivers increased MOI and aids in lower CG.

What does all of that mean?

Basically an iron that is both forgiving and accurate.

3. Power zone



Speed and distance continue to be the number one performance attribute desired by most golfers and COBRA are well aware of that.

Patented PWRSHELL tech continues to offer increased speed and higher launch, even on stronger lofted irons.

The new forged PWRSHELL face in the SPEEDZONE iron features an updated E9 face structure that helps to lower the CG and create more return through a deeper undercut speed channel.

4. Feel zone



While we all want more distance and forgiveness, feel is still massively important.

A co-moulded medallion system helps to dampen vibrations quickly for better sound and feel, even on off-center strikes.

5. Spin zone



Consistency of performance through trajectory and spin is optimised by the use of progressive spin technology that is 100% CNC milled throughout the set.

V-grooves are utilized from the 4-6 iron to reduce spin and u-grooves on the 7-PW optimize spin and wedge-based grooves on the GW and SW to produce maximum spin for shots around the green.

There are two distinct iron models in the SPEEDZONE family.

We have the KING SPEEDZONE Variable Length and KING SPEEDZONE ONE Length Irons.

The ONE Length offer all the same tech of SPEEDZONE technology in a set design that promotes one repeatable setup and swing – for more consistency and accuracy.

Each iron has matching lengths (37.50”), head weights and swing weights, in addition, the use of fine-tuned lie angles and progressive shaft weighting optimizes high launch and forgiveness in the long irons, and lower launch with more control in the scoring irons and wedges.

Finally, we have COBRA CONNECT in both models to help you better understand where you are going right and where you are going wrong with your iron game.

Available: January 24, 2020

Price: £699 (steel set), £799 (graphite set)