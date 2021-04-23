COBRA T-RAIL irons – FIRST LOOK!

If you need as much help as possible from your next set of irons then COBRA's new T-RAIL (Transition Rail) could be exactly what you've been searching for.



The T-RAIL combines the forgiveness of a COBRA Baffler hybrid with the precision of an iron, in a unique set that is designed for serious super game improvement performance.

A hollow, wide sole shape with an iron face and topline, creates the ideal blend of distance and extreme forgiveness.



A hollow body construction throughout the set gives every club hybrid-like launch and distance, to get the ball airborne with ease.



The next evolution of COBRA’s T-Rail product line debuts all new Baffler Hollow Split Rails. Hollow rails in the front create up to 70% more flex on the sole right behind the face to enhance launch and ball speed while maintaining excellent turf interaction from the signature Baffler Rail design.



The high-strength, forged steel face, meanwhile, houses variable thickness E9 Technology to increase your ball speed and distance on off-center hits.

The T-RAIL sets transition from a 5 hybrid-iron to a classic 4-hybrid in replacement of a 4 hybrid-iron.



The classic hybrid shape has a lower and deeper CG that provides higher launch, and increased spin making it fly higher and land softer than the hybrid-iron version.



In addition to making longer approach shots easier and more consistent, the 4-hybrid also helps to perfect gapping between the longer clubs in the set.



If you are someone who struggles with ball striking, the T-RAIL set could very well be your ticket to greater consistency and better approach play.



Available: 7 May (pre-order now)

Price: £849 (7-peice set)

