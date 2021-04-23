search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearCOBRA T-RAIL irons – FIRST LOOK!

Gear

COBRA T-RAIL irons – FIRST LOOK!

By David Cunninghame23 April, 2021
Cobra Cobra Golf Cobra T-RAIL Hybrids Irons New Gear
Cobra T Rail 21 1

If you need as much help as possible from your next set of irons then COBRA's new T-RAIL (Transition Rail) could be exactly what you've been searching for.

The T-RAIL combines the forgiveness of a COBRA Baffler hybrid with the precision of an iron, in a unique set that is designed for serious super game improvement performance.

• COBRA unveils striking copper Forged irons

A hollow, wide sole shape with an iron face and topline, creates the ideal blend of distance and extreme forgiveness.

Cobra T Rail 21 2

A hollow body construction throughout the set gives every club hybrid-like launch and distance, to get the ball airborne with ease.

The next evolution of COBRA’s T-Rail product line debuts all new Baffler Hollow Split Rails. Hollow rails in the front create up to 70% more flex on the sole right behind the face to enhance launch and ball speed while maintaining excellent turf interaction from the signature Baffler Rail design.

The high-strength, forged steel face, meanwhile, houses variable thickness E9 Technology to increase your ball speed and distance on off-center hits.  

The T-RAIL sets transition from a 5 hybrid-iron to a classic 4-hybrid in replacement of a 4 hybrid-iron. 

• COBRA decides to 'Beef' up its tour team

The classic hybrid shape has a lower and deeper CG that provides higher launch, and increased spin making it fly higher and land softer than the hybrid-iron version.

Cobra T Rail 21 3

In addition to making longer approach shots easier and more consistent, the 4-hybrid also helps to perfect gapping between the longer clubs in the set.

• COBRA RADSPEED drivers – FIRST LOOK!

If you are someone who struggles with ball striking, the T-RAIL set could very well be your ticket to greater consistency and better approach play.

Available: 7 May (pre-order now)
Price: £849 (7-peice set)

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Cobra

Related Articles - Cobra Golf

Related Articles - Cobra T-RAIL

Related Articles - Hybrids

Related Articles - Irons

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
WHICH OF THESE IS THE BEST HYBRID OF 2021?
Hybrids
play button
HOW TO PLAY BUNKER SHOTS LIKE A PRO
Bunker Play
play button
INSIDE THE SWING OF TOMMY FLEETWOOD | SWING ANALYSIS
Tommy Fleetwood
play button
THE CORRECT WAY TO REPAIR A PITCH MARK
Pitch Mark
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

COVID-19: Scottish Golf provides new update for Scottish golfers
Robert MacIntyre aims to emulate countrymen at famed UK event
The bunkered Podcast celebrates with prestigious award win
Former major champ opts out of Olympics
Justin Rose supports $40m PGA Tour bonus scheme

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to hold your finish like a tour pro
Callaway
play button
Put your golf swing into fifth gear
Watch
play button
Hold your finish for more compression
Watch
play button
How to improve your balance during the golf swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow