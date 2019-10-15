search
Cobra T-RAIL irons - FIRST LOOK!

Gear

Cobra T-RAIL irons - FIRST LOOK!

By David Cunninghame15 October, 2019
Cobra T Rail 1

If iron-play isn’t your greatest strength out on the course then Cobra’s new all-hollow irons hybrid set might just be the answer to your ball striking woes.

T-RAIL (Transitional Rail) takes super game improvement clubs to the next level.

It combines the forgiveness of a COBRA Baffler hybrid with the precision of an iron in a one-of-a-kind set of clubs that are designed for anyone looking to improve their iron-play.

Cobra T Rail 2

T-RAIL fuse a hollow, hybrid shape with an iron face and topline, creating an iron-hybrid design that delivers the perfect blend of distance, forgiveness and accuracy. 

A hollow body construction creates a lower, deeper CG than traditional cavity-back iron designs allow and makes getting the ball airborne and on the desired target line easier than ever before. 

Cobra T Rail 3

The Baffler Rails that make Cobra’s fairways and hybrids so versatile and playable make their way into the irons, providing excellent turf interaction for more speed and stability out of every lie. 

A high-strength, forged steel face designed with E9 Technology, meanwhile, features a thin pocket from heel to toe to enhance ball speed and distance on off-centre hits.   

Cobra T Rail 4

The innovative design of the T-RAIL combo set combines that hollow, iron-hybrid construction in the 6-PW, SW with a 5-hybrid to make a 7-piece set for max forgiveness, high launch and improved gapping through the set.

Cobra T Rail 5

“T-RAIL irons make it easy for beginners and golfers who have lost some distance and control to gain the confidence needed to play better and have more fun,” said Tom Olsavsky, VP of R&D, COBRA Golf. 

He added: “Players who need max forgiveness and are looking for more distance will be amazed at how far and straight they hit these, even being able to get them airborne from tough lies.” 

Available: November 15
Price: 7-piece Combo Set - £699 (steel), £799 (graphite)

