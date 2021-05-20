COBRA Vintage putters – FIRST LOOK!

COBRA’s KING Vintage Series of putters is the perfect blend of classic head shapes and modern performance technologies.



These slick designs feature a steel chassis, simple sightlines for alignment, and a stealthy black aesthetic with vibrant turbo yellow colour pops.



To help elevate your performance on the greens, COBRA’s engineers worked with SIK Golf and Bryson DeChambeau to design improved roll in a soft yet crisp feeling aluminium face insert.

SIK’s patented Descending Loft Technology (DLT), which features four descending lofts on the face, produces consistent roll trajectory for all manner of putting strokes and angles of attack.



Each of the four head shapes within the line-up draw their names from classic sports cars.

First up is the KING Vintage Sport-45. Its traditional blade shape, with a plumber neck hosel, is designed for players with a slight arc that desire a blend of stability, control and an old school look.

The construction consists of a 304 stainless steel chassis with single sightline for improved alignment. The aluminium face insert is designed with SIK’s four descending lofts (4°, 3°, 2°, 1°) to help you hole more putts.

The Sport-45 putter is equipped with two 20g sole weights that can be adjusted to +5g or -10g each to tune the overall head weight.

The custom weights (10g, 15g, 20 and 25g) are sold separately through custom and on COBRA’s website.

A lightweight polyurethane Lamkin Sinkfit CONNECT grip, meanwhile, provides great feel through the hands and an embedded sensor can be paired to the Arccos Caddie app so you can receive in-depth putting data.

The second offering in the “Sport” blade shape is the KING Vintage Sport-60. The putter features a flow neck hosel design that is suitable for players who have a stronger arc putting stroke.

Next up is the mid-mallet KING Vintage Torino. Its single bend shaft creates a face-balanced design that caters to players with a straight-back, straight-through stroke that also desire slightly more stability in a small mallet design.



Like the blade models in the family, the Vintage Torino uses a 304 stainless steel chassis, houses adjustable weights, has triple sightlines and employs an aluminium SIK face insert.



The KING Vintage Nova features the popular fang shape for to proucde great levels of stability and a unique alignment option. The second offering in the “Nova” fang shape is the KING Vintage Nova-40. The putter features a short slant hosel design that creates a 40-degree toe hang.

The final model is an oversize mallet, the KING Vintage Stingray. It employs a multi-material construction featuring a 304 stainless steel chassis on the perimeter and a unique plastic/carbon-fibre housing system that allows for a single adjustable weight.

The result is the highest MOI shape in the Vintage family. The model is designed with a single bend hosel to create a face-balanced design that is suited for players with a straight-back, straight-through stroke seeking maximum forgiveness and stability. It will also be available in a short slant hosel.

Available: 4 June

Price: £199