WITB – Morikawa wins it all in Dubai

Gear

WITB – Morikawa wins it all in Dubai

By David Cunninghame22 November, 2021
Collin Morikawa Dp World Witb

Collin Morikawasealed the 2021 Race to Dubai title in style with victory at the DP World Tour Championship.

In just under two-and-a-half years as a professional, Morikawa has already won two Major Championships, a WGC title and has become the first American to add the Race to Dubai title to his trophy cabinet.

• TaylorMade 300 Mini Driver review

Every facet of the 24-year-old's game was in fine form around the Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Earth Course. Off the tee he relies upon TaylorMade’s SIM driver, a SIM 3-wood and a SIM2 5-wood, with which he ranked eighth in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee.

Morikawa’s phenomenal iron-game was on full display across all four rounds in Dubai. Using a mixture of three TaylorMade irons within his set, he was able to find 79.15% of greens in regulation.  

• DO THE P790 IRONS LIVE UP TO THE HYPE?

Although we all know how good the American’s ball striking is, his short game was also sublime in Dubai, ranking sixth in Strokes Gained: Around the Green. 

• TaylorMade 2021 TP5 & TP5x – FIRST LOOK!

Rounding out his equipment set-up are a TaylorMade TP Juno putter and the latest TP5 golf ball.  

Collin Morikawa – What's in the bag 

Driver: TaylorMade SIM (8˚, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 60 TX)
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM Titanium Rocket 3 (14˚, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX), TaylorMade SIM2 (19˚, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX)
Irons: TaylorMade P770 (4), P7MC (5-6), TaylorMade P730 (7-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)
Wedges: TaylorMade MG2 (50˚, 60˚), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (56˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)
Putter: TaylorMade TP Juno
Ball: TaylorMade TP5 (2021) 

