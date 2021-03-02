search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearWITB – New 'saw' putting grip propels Collin Morikawa to WGC win

Gear

WITB – New 'saw' putting grip propels Collin Morikawa to WGC win

By David Cunninghame01 March, 2021
WITB collin morikawa WGC-Workday Championship TaylorMade TaylorMade SIM TaylorMade SIM2 Taylormade P7MC TaylorMade P730 TaylorMade Spider FCG TaylorMade TP5
Collin Morikawa Wgc Witb

Collin Morikawa claimed his fourth PGA Tour victory and maiden World Golf Championship title after adopting a new ‘saw’ putting grip.

Those of you who are familiar with Morikawa’s game won’t be surprised to learn that he led the field in both Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and Strokes Gained: Approach.

He currently games the TaylorMade SIM driver and SIM Titanium 3-wood released in 2020 but has upgraded his 5-wood to the new SIM2 model.

• TaylorMade 2021 TP5 & TP5x – FIRST LOOK!

He uses TaylorMade’s P730 muscleback irons and the P7MC model at the long end of his iron set for some added forgiveness.

It was, however, the marked improvement in the American’s putting at The Concession that provided him with the platform to secure victory.

Prior to last week, Morikawa wasn’t even ranked inside the top 200 players for Strokes Gained: Putting on the PGA Tour in 2021.

• Create your perfect putter using TaylorMade MyTP

At The Concession, however, he ranked an impressive tenth in Strokes Gained: Putting using his TaylorMade Spider FCG. The main reason behind his success on the greens was adopting a variation of the claw putting grip that Mark O’Meara had shown him, called the ‘saw.’

• TaylorMade Spider FCG – FIRST LOOK!

The 24-year-old also received an on-site chipping lesson from Paul Azinger.

“I came over and actually on this 18th green and talked with Azinger for 10, 15 minutes about chipping and it just saved my life this week,” said Morikawa.

Collin Morikawa – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade SIM (8˚, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 TX)
Fairway woods: TaylorMade SIM Titanium (15˚ set to 13.5˚, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX), TaylorMade SIM2 (19˚, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX)
Irons: TaylorMade P7MC (4-6), TaylorMade P730 (7-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (52˚, 56˚,), TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 (60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider FCG
Ball: TaylorMade TP5

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - collin morikawa

Related Articles - WGC-Workday Championship

Related Articles - TaylorMade

Related Articles - TaylorMade SIM

Related Articles - TaylorMade SIM2

Related Articles - Taylormade P7MC

Related Articles - TaylorMade P730

Related Articles - TaylorMade Spider FCG

Related Articles - TaylorMade TP5

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FAIRWAY BUNKERS MADE EASY | GOLF EXPLAINED
Fairway bunkers
play button
4 simple tips for hitting your fairway woods
cameron adam
play button
WHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?
Drivers
play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Even for the pros, golf is hard - and here's the proof
bunkered Podcast: What next for Tiger Woods?
Reports: European Tour preparing for ambitious 'Florida Swing'
Colin Montgomerie heaps praises on 'exciting' Robert MacIntyre
These big-name tour pros want green books banned

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Keep the arms connected to the body
Watch
play button
The correct posture and alignment
Watch
play button
A lesson for cack-handed golfers
Watch
play button
Good rhythm is the key to good golf
Callaway
See all videos right arrow