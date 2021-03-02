WITB – New 'saw' putting grip propels Collin Morikawa to WGC win

Collin Morikawa claimed his fourth PGA Tour victory and maiden World Golf Championship title after adopting a new ‘saw’ putting grip.



Those of you who are familiar with Morikawa’s game won’t be surprised to learn that he led the field in both Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and Strokes Gained: Approach.

He currently games the TaylorMade SIM driver and SIM Titanium 3-wood released in 2020 but has upgraded his 5-wood to the new SIM2 model.



• TaylorMade 2021 TP5 & TP5x – FIRST LOOK!



He uses TaylorMade’s P730 muscleback irons and the P7MC model at the long end of his iron set for some added forgiveness.

It was, however, the marked improvement in the American’s putting at The Concession that provided him with the platform to secure victory.

Prior to last week, Morikawa wasn’t even ranked inside the top 200 players for Strokes Gained: Putting on the PGA Tour in 2021.



• Create your perfect putter using TaylorMade MyTP



At The Concession, however, he ranked an impressive tenth in Strokes Gained: Putting using his TaylorMade Spider FCG. The main reason behind his success on the greens was adopting a variation of the claw putting grip that Mark O’Meara had shown him, called the ‘saw.’



• TaylorMade Spider FCG – FIRST LOOK!

The 24-year-old also received an on-site chipping lesson from Paul Azinger.

“I came over and actually on this 18th green and talked with Azinger for 10, 15 minutes about chipping and it just saved my life this week,” said Morikawa.

Collin Morikawa – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade SIM (8˚, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 TX)

Fairway woods: TaylorMade SIM Titanium (15˚ set to 13.5˚, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX), TaylorMade SIM2 (19˚, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX)

Irons: TaylorMade P7MC (4-6), TaylorMade P730 (7-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (52˚, 56˚,), TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 (60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider FCG

Ball: TaylorMade TP5