Come rain, hail or shine, BIG MAX has you covered

Regardless of whether you are subjected to torrential rain or ferocious sunshine, BIG MAX has what you need to remain protected from the elements.



The brand, renowned for its brilliant push and electric trolleys, is introducing another clever innovation to make your round of golf just a little bit easier in the form of its new Aqua XL U.V. Umbrella.



• BIG MAX adds new innovations to its AQUA bag range



Featuring a 20cm wider than average diameter of 152cm and a handle length extended by 10cm, this unique umbrella is perfect for use with a trolley, giving extra head room when placed in an umbrella holder and extending to cover more of your gear.



• BIG MAX launches TI ONE push trolley



The robust Aqua waterproof fabric is designed to keep out event the wettest weather, and with a clever twist, also has a U.V. protection rating of 50+ so that you can enjoy complete shade from the sun on the hottest of days.



• BIG MAX has your next golf holiday covered

An automatic function, soft grip and umbrella cover add ease of use to the practical protection on offer, and BIG MAX have also made sure the umbrellas look great by matching the colours to the key palettes in its push trolley and golf bag range, making this a fantastic addition for any of you in search of a new golf umbrella.

Available: Now

Colours: Black/White, White/Red, White/Lime, Black/Charcoal

Price: £49.99