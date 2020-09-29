search
Gear

Conquer the elements with FootJoy's AW20 apparel collection

By David Cunninghame28 September, 2020
FootJoy has unveiled its new Autumn/Winter 20 collection, its most technologically advanced performance apparel range to date.

FootJoy is continuing to innovate its apparel to ensure every day is playable and to allow you to continue enjoying your golf, even when the conditions are anything but favourable.  

Last year we saw FootJoy launch HydroKnit, a brilliantly versatile bit of kit that combined the performance and protection of a waterproof with the comfort and playability of a midlayer.

You can check out our full review of it here.

Fj Aw20 2

Now, FJ has added the HydroKnit Trouser, a waterproof, versatile, tapered fit trouser providing comfort, style, and full protection from the elements.

HydroKnit will also be available for Women with a full-zip pullover option.

• FootJoy’s 2020 spikeless range has everything you need

We also have new colour options with the black, navy and charcoal styles available in the Men’s pullover (£180), accompanied by a choice of black or navy trousers (£160), while the Women’s Full-Zip Jacket option will be available in both red and navy (£200).

Adding to the appeal of HydroKnit is the fact all FJ waterproofs carry an impressive three-year warranty.

Fj Aw20 4

FJ’s comprehensive rainwear offering also includes the technically advanced HLV2 Jacket (£170) and Trousers (£120), DryJoys Tour LTS Jacket (£200) and Trousers (SRP: £160) and DryJoys Select Jacket (£360) and Trousers (£280), meaning there are plenty of options out there for those of you looking to don some of FJ’s tech-packed rainwear.

• FOOTJOY PRO|SL CARBON vs ECCO S-THREE - Are these the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy?

To help you make the right decision, FJ has launched a new ‘Outerwear Finder’ tool on the website to help you select the right suit for your game, depending on budget and performance needs.

Fj Aw20 5

To complement this line-up rainwear FJ also has a variety of brilliant thermal and midlayers, along with a number of accessories.

• REVIEW – Is the FootJoy Tour X the most stable golf shoe money can buy?

FJ’s Hybrid Jacket (£130) provides a barrier to the elements with quilted woven panels and stretch fleece jersey lining to help retain body heat, whilst the water resistant DWR finish protects you during light rain.

Fj Aw20 6

The new Tour proven Chill-Out Xtreme Fleece Pullover (£110), meanwhile, features an exceptionally soft fleece lining to ensure comfort and warmth on those frosty winter mornings.

Fj Aw20 7

The StaSof winter gloves (£55) are an absolute must for those of you who struggle to keep your hands warm when the mercury begins to plummet. The technically advanced gloves have a fleece back for added warmth and water resistant leather to provide exceptional grip and glove comfort this winter.

For more on there entire FootJoy AW20 collection head to footjoy.co.uk

